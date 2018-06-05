Digital Marketing Software Market 2017 Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Digital marketing software (DMS) assists companies to develop and maintain strong customer relationship through digital marketing channels. Various tools incorporated in digital marketing include web analytics, email software, market automation software, CRM, etc. These tools help in creating and developing customer behaviour & performance pattern and contribute to personalizing, measure & optimize the marketing drives for the client.

Digital Marketing Software Market is expected to push the market growth owing to its various attributes such as easy accessibility, cost effectiveness, automatic integrations and minimum IT investment. Furthermore, the growing inclination towards mobile marketing and social media marketing are the two factors coupled together to drive the digital marketing software market in recent years.

Major Key Players:

Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

com, Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Marketo, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Hubspot Inc. (U.S.)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

Act-On Software (U.S.)

SimplyCast (Canada)

Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4938

Regional Analysis:

The competitive landscape of global digital marketing software market is formed by major players of the market and some of the new entrants. The digital marketing software has driven many areas like retail, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT and others. North America is the leader in the global digital software market due to high budget availability. The growth has further been stirred by the media and entertainment industry as increase in the demand for mobile, and social channels accelerates the web traffic and ensure good return on advertising investment delivery across paid search and display channels.

We have moved fully into the age of smartphones. One area that is continuing to grow, especially for business purposes, is apps. According to Google, 91% smartphone users say they turn to their phones for ideas in the middle of a task and 82% of them consult their phones before buying anything in a store. Finally, the overall number of mobile phone users is expected to grow to 4.77 billion in 2017 and 4.93 billion in 2018. The incorporation of application development in marketing strategies has been named by many experts as one of the single most important step that can be taken in modern marketing campaigns. That is because it works on multiple levels: digital marketers have the initial access to customers, the simplification of the buying process, the sharing of special promotions and coupons and even a resource for mining customer data. It is the perfect way to fuel business growth with a one-time primary cost investment.

In November, 2017, IBM Corporation announced its intention to acquire Vivant Digital business (Vivant), a boutique digital and innovation agency based here. This acquisition extends the strategy and design expertise of IBM iX, one of the world’s largest digital agencies and global business design partners, with Vivant talent and expertise to accelerate clients’ digital transformations.

In Asia Pacific global digital marketing software is expected to grow at rapid rate. Emerging social media platform, increasing internet subscribers and growing adoption of the mobile device are the factor responsible for the growth of the digital marketing software market in China and India.

Segmentation:

The market for global Digital Marketing Software Market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, verticals and region. The segment components is further classified into software and services. The software covers wide area such as CRM software, email marketing software, video advertising, campaign management, social media advertising and others. The services can be further classified into managed and professional services. On basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-premise and cloud.

The segment organization size is classified into SME and large enterprises. Digital marketing software cater a wide area of verticals like BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom and IT, media and entertainment and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is a leader in the global digital software market. Increasing media & entertainment industry creates pressure among film marketers to choose better medium to market their films which drives the demand for digital marketing software in the region.

Increasing support from government to digitalization is driving Asia Pacific to grow at rapid rate. Need of big data analytics in digital marketing and increasing the budget for digital marketing by many companies worldwide is expected to create opportunities for market growth in the European region.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-marketing-software-market-4938

Intended Audience:

Digital marketing software providers

Cloud platform providers

Consulting companies

Technology providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our clients to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Solutions, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com