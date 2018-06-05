Indonesia Industrial Water and Waste Water Treatment Market is Expected to Reach USD 1.2 Billion by 2022: Ken Research

Key Takeaway from Ken Research Publication, “Indonesia Industrial Water and Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook to 2022”

• Zero Liquid Discharge is the new and most emerging technology that is in demand from many industries to cut on their fresh water requirement.

• Strict implementation of regulations and shift from a service-based economy to a manufacturing-based economy will drive the future market as Indonesia becomes urbanized and awareness about water treatment plants rises.

• Industries are expected to expand and grow in line with government’s future economic vision and create additional demand for water treatment industries.

The industry is still in the growth phase as evolution of new technologies and stringent discharge norms make the market dynamic in the long run. Emergence of adoption of technologies such as ZLD and recycling is expected to have significant impact on the demand for replacement and upgradation of existing water treatment plants. River and water body restoration will remain the key reason for demand of water treatment facilities. The government also has shown its concern and has announced projects such as Citarum River clean-up to ensure treatment of water before being discharged. Promotion of manufacturing in the country will further aid the demand for increased water treatment capacity addition which will lead to launch of many greenfield water treatment projects. Expansion of current capacity and upgradation of existing facilities with better, improved and efficient system will further boost the market.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Indonesia Industrial Water and Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook to 2022 – By Region (Sumatra, Jakarta & Java, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, Maluku & Irian Java) and By Industry (Power, Steel, Palm Oil, Food & Beverages, Oil and Gas and Others)” believe that both government and private players have to share the responsibility equally to ensure that ecological balance is maintained by utilizing latest technological developments in water treatment industry. Utilization of emerging technology such as nanotechnology and online monitoring along with real time data gathering to ensure quick implementation of polluter’s pay policy will be the key growth driver in future.

Indonesia Industrial water and water treatment market is expected to register positive CAGR of around 6% during the period 2017-2022. Commitment to conserve the environment and rising awareness about benefits of water treatment for society as whole is expected to have positive impact on the demand.

Products Covered: Indonesia Industrial Water and Waste Water Treatment Market by region (Sumatra, Jakarta & Java, Sulawesi, Kalimantan, Maluku & Irian Java), by Industry (Power, Steel, Palm Oil, Food & Beverages, Oil and Gas and Others)

Companies Covered:

Beta Pramesti Asia, Metito, PT Kurita Indonesia, PT Tirtakreasi Amrita, and Envitech Perkasa

Type of Revenue Streams, Products and Technology Covered:

Zero Liquid Discharge, EPC contracts, Operation and maintenance Capacity Addition, Effluent Treatment Plants and Combine Effluent Treatment Plant, Water Treatment Plants

