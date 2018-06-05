SSAW Steel Pipe Performance Overview

Straight seam steel pipe, from the name will be able to know this is a product made of metal materials. Many industries have the use of straight seam steel pipe, many reasons are very popular. But believe there are many and Xiao Bian also exists for its unfamiliar people. In order to gain a thorough understanding and understanding, the following leads you to familiarize yourself with and understand the basic information about it.

Straight seam steel pipe and steel pipe have significant differences, I believe there must be many people think that both are similar. In fact, it is not, in the use of methods and has the performance, etc., straight seam steel pipe is to be higher than the steel pipe. The market to sell better types of welded steel pipe, welded thin-walled pipe and so on. Longitudinal seam welded pipe production process is very simple, The cost is low. So it is deeply loved by the manufacturers. The diameter of the straight seam steel pipe is also large compared with other materials of the same type. The thickness is also one of the outstanding advantages. Users can customize or produce their own use requirements.

The difference between ssaw steel pipe and general welded pipe

SSAW steel pipes are formed by bending steel plates or strips and then welded. Divided into straight seam welded pipe and spiral welded pipe. According to the purpose, it can be divided into general welded pipe, galvanized welded pipe, oxygen welded pipe, wire bushing, metric welded pipe, idler pipe, deep well pump pipe, automotive pipe, transformer pipe, welded thin-walled pipe, welded special-shaped pipe and spiral welded pipe.

Typically welded pipes are used to deliver low pressure fluids. Made of Q195A, Q215A, Q235A steel. It can also be made of other mild steels that are easy to weld. The steel pipe should be subjected to hydraulic pressure, bending, flattening and other tests. It has certain requirements on the surface quality, usually the delivery length is 4-10m, and often requires length (or multiple feet) delivery. The specification of the welded pipe is expressed by the nominal diameter (mm or inch). The nominal diameter is different from the actual one. The welded pipe has two kinds of common steel pipe and thickened steel pipe according to the specified wall thickness. The steel pipe is divided into two types according to the pipe end, with or without threads. Table 6-17 is the size of the welded steel pipe.

There is no need for electric welding machines and high-frequency-resistance straight seam welded pipes, and no cross-grounding lines are required. No painting is required, eliminating the need for complicated construction processes such as traditional fusion welding and bushings. Simply connect the straight pipe joint to the pipe, the threaded pipe joint to the theoretical weight of the round steel pipe and the junction box. After positioning, use a special tool to tighten (screw) the screw, and use the lock nut to lock the high frequency resistance joint of the terminal box. Can be set. The pipe bender can bend the corresponding arc with the bender.