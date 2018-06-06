FIRST-EVER RUSSIAN COLLECTIVE PAVILION AT ACHEMA 2018

Russian Export Center (REC) invites to visit Russian collective stand at ACHEMA 2018, the world’s largest trade fair for the chemical and biotech process industry, on 11-15 June 2018 at Messe Frankfurt (Frankfurt am Main, Germany).

REC is a State-owned development institute established by the Government of the Russian Federation with its main aim to offer a wide range of financial and non-financial support to Russian exporters to explore foreign markets and build capacity in the global trade.

ACHEMA is held once in three years. It is the major event of the industry that gathers hundreds of thousands of the world”s best experts in one place in search of process technologies from about 4 thousand exhibitors. ACHEMA is a world forum that defines new tendencies in biotechnology, chemical industry and environment protection.

Russian companies have always been among the exhibitors, but this year ACHEMA is in the list of recommended exhibitions by REC for the first time. The Center has formed a respectable Russian Exposition, including 12 leading Russian manufacturers in chemical industry: “PharmTechnologies”, “Vladimir Plant of Metal Hoses”, “UralActiv”, “Unichimtek”, “LAMSYSTEMS”, Service Center “Himanalitservice”, “ECOS”, “ZAVKOM ENGINEERING”, “REATORG”, “Ecros-Ingineering”, Inter-regional Chemical Company “Regionchemsnab” and “PROMCHIMPERM”.

The official representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation, The Russian Chemists Union and Trade representation office of the Russian Federation in Germany will support Russian exporters by holding seminars and workshops at the stand. In addition, more than 120 B2B meetings with potential customers are planned within the frames of the exhibition.

You are welcome to the stands of the Russian Federation:

Pavilion 9.2 (12), Pavilion 9.1 (62), Pavilion 9.0 (F35) Pavilion 5.1 (B24), Pavilion 4.2 (B31)