Latest Research on Global Wearable Electronic Devices Market Forecast 2023

Wearable Electronic Devices Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Wearable Electronic Devices Market by type (smart watch, head-mounted display, wearable camera, wristband, bluetooth headset, smart clothing, chest strap), application (infotainment, fitness and wellness, military and industrial, healthcare) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Wearable Electronic Devices Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Wearable Electronic Devices Market are Mindray, A&D Medical, Contec Medical Systems, Covidien PLC, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, INC, Philips Healthcare, Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited, , Nihon Kohden, Nonin Medical, Spacelabs Healthcare, INC, Suntech Medical, INC, Welch Allyn INC. To the report the Global Wearable Electronic Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

The Internet Penetration and Increasing Disposable Income are Encouraging to the Growth Potential of the Market in the Region

Wearable devices are evolving as part of a growing trend to move data analysis and communication from the smartphone directly to the body. Technologists are using a combination of sensors, machine learning, and big data analysis to provide consumers more data about their bodies and lives than ever before. This emerging field of products will have a dramatic impact on human computer interaction. The wearable devices market has several categories of personal devices, all of which are worn or attached to the body. The categories include smart watches, head-mounted display, wearable cameras, bluetooth headset, wristband, smart clothing, chest strap, sports watch and others.

Increasing Use of Smart Watches and Smart Glasses are expected to drive the Growth of Wearable Electronics Market over the Forecast Period

Key contributing factors for the growth of this market include increasing consumer preference for sophisticated devices, growing demand for IOT and connected devices, easy communication convenience, and significant growth prospects on next-generation displays in wearable devices through innovations. In addition, the potential for data collection with wearable technology and providing insight into user interaction, ever-growing number of apps, sleek designs in the areas of aesthetics, and rapid health monitoring with the help of these devices further expected to drive the market growth. However, there are certain restraining factors associated with market are expected to hinder the market growth, which includes high cost of devices, design constraints, high power consumption, data security issues, and usage restrictions.Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to high awareness, better product availability, well connected distribution network and large base of population with greater affordability to purchase and use wearable devices.

Major Key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wearable apps market such as, Apple, Samsung Electronics, Fitbit, Stryker Corporation, Fuzz Productions, Google, Appster, DMI, Intellectsoft, and others.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for wearable electronic devices and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type of device. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017 – 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global wearable electronic devices market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.

