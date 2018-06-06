LSoft Technologies Presents Active@ Data Studio v. 13

LSoft Technologies is proud to announce the launch of version 13 of its industry-leading disk utilities suite, Active@ Data Studio. As the studio’s flagship product, the latest edition includes updated versions of all the popular applications including Disk Image 9, UNDELETE 14, File Recovery 17, Partition Recovery 17 and Password Changer 9. The fully self-contained boot environment, which is based on the WinPE architecture, has also been updated and based on Windows 10 build 1709 to provide a more consistent and modern experience.

What Can Active@ Data Studio Do for You?

Active@ Data Studio is a complete set of disk utility tools providing backup and restore, data sanitation, data recovery and partitioning tools. Whether your goal is to recover data or to securely format disks, the included tools have you covered. Operating in its own independent operating environment, it doesn’t depend on you having a workable operating system installed or any other software on your computer. This makes it adept at recovering files without risking further modification to your hard drive or other storage media. It’s also invaluable for diagnosing a computer that isn’t working, particularly when you can’t boot into the operating system. Aside from providing all the essential disk utility tools, it also features a built-in web browser and many other useful apps, including a notepad, calculator, document viewer, BCD editor, a disk-monitoring tool, an optical disk burner and an ISO manager.

Get started with Active@ Data Studio today by visiting http://lsoft.net/data-studio.aspx.