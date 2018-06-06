New Teeth for the 21st Century

Sutton Implant Clinic is one of many dental practices to offer dental implants as a solution to missing teeth. Dental implants mimic the root of the tooth, providing the foundation for the patient’s new teeth.

[SUTTON COLDFIELD, 06/06/2018] — The advanced technology used at Sutton Implant Clinic ensures careful planning and completion of the surgery. The 3D digital imaging equipment allows the surgeon to thoroughly examine the patient’s jawbone, before advising the best option for them.

The accurate planning also means nerves and blood vessels will be safely avoided, which may help to ease the nerves of patients at Sutton Implant Clinic. These worries can also be settled in their initial consultation at Sutton Implant Clinic, where a dentist will explain the treatment in detail and answer any questions the patient may have about dental implants.

Teeth are an incredibly important part of the body. Sutton Implant Clinic do not use copy implants. Their systems are reliable and well researched; the two major systems being Ankylos and Straumann.

Dental implants at Sutton Implant Clinic

Sutton Implant Clinic offers a range of dental implants. Single tooth dental implants hold many benefits above alternative solutions for missing teeth. The patient does not have to sacrifice the health of their remaining teeth when acquiring their new tooth. The implant acts as a new tooth root and does not involve the other teeth, unlike treatments which involve cutting into, or hooking a bridge or partial denture onto adjacent teeth. Multiple-toothed dental implants see similar benefits; these involve either replacing missing teeth with individual implants, using a single implant to support a bridge.

Sutton Implant Clinic also offers dental implants which replace a full set of teeth on around eight implants, for people with no, or failing teeth. This transforms the everyday lives of the patient — from the way they look to their ability to eat, drink and speak.

The dentist at Sutton Implant Clinic will go over all the pros and cons with the patient in their consultation. The main benefits of dental implants are improved appearance, easier eating and durability. Dental implants at Sutton Implant Clinic can provide patients with a long-lasting smile and a boost in self-esteem.

Visit http://www.suttoncoldfielddentalimplants.com/ for more details.