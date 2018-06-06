SHEKHAR TOLANI DIRECTOR OF SAHIB REALTY SUPPORTS #BEATPLASTICPOLLUTION ON THE WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2018

Save environment say, “NO” to plastic this World Environment Day

Mumbai, June 5, Bhamla foundation hosts a theme #BeatPlasticPollution to set the pace and a good example on this World Environment Day 2018.

Shekar Tolani Director of Sahib Realty and prominent personalities from all political parties, people from Film, Sports, Business and social fields who have pledged to their support and presence to this cause.

“Beat Plastic Pollution, the theme for World Environment Day 2018, is a call to action for all of us to come together to combat one of the great environmental challenges of our time. Chosen by this year’s host, India, the theme of World Environment Day 2018 invites us all to consider how we can make changes in our everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on our natural places,our wildlife and our own health” says Shekhar Tolani Director of Sahib Realty.

Shekhar Tolani of Director Sahib Realty who has been associated with many causes like “Swatch Bharat Abhiyan” , “Defecation Free Mumbai”and many more causes and stands against the causes and pollution.

“Pollution one of the primary causes of diseases and deaths in the world has slowly and steadily poisoned the environment as well . The health of the environment is now dependent upon us. We cannot afford to ignore the warning signs and continue with environment but will weaken us as well. It is a symbolic relationship that we share with the environment.”

Let this change start from today and inspire others around you by supporting them. More power to such initiatives from citizens who can be the change #BeatPlasticPollution.