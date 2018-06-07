Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the Johnson 2.92mm Solder End Launch Jack Connector

Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions, announces the Johnson 2.92mm Solder End Launch Jack Connector. Designed by the same experts behind Johnson’s patented High Frequency SMA End Launch product line, this connector provides a Solder End Launch solution for those customers who need the stability of solder.

Cinch Connectivity Solutions’ 2.92mm Solder End Launch Jack Connector is expanding our existing 2.92mm End Launch family that includes both Screw-On End Launch Jacks and Plugs. The existing Johnson SMA Solder End Launch Jack Connector achieves low return and insertion loss up to 26.5 GHz, while this new 2.92mm Solder End Launch Jack Connector operates up to 40 GHz while achieving better than 16dB return loss, 3dB insertion loss and VSWR below 1.25.

The 2.92mm Solder End Launch Jack Connector is a smaller, lighter and more economical alternative to our robust screw-on versions, while still maintaining excellent electrical performance and quality. Johnson Connectors are designed to provide the highest quality data signal transmission for test and measurement equipment, semiconductor ATE test board, and instrumentation test fixture hardware applications.

