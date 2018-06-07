Drug Allergy Market Value Chain, Factor Analysis, Region and Forecasts Till 2023

Drug Allergy Market – Key Players

Drug Allergy Market – Highlights

Allergy is the sensitivity of immune system, which occurs when a foreign substance, harmless in nature react with the immune system. This substance is known as allergen. The common allergens are dust mist, pollen, mold, smoke and many more. According to the World Allergy Organization, approximately 30-40% of the global population is suffering from allergy. The Global Drug Allergy Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~5.1% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 4764.0 million by 2023.

Drug Allergy is one of the most common types of allergies. It is the hyper sensitivity of the immune system to drug or medication. Any types of drugs such as prescription, nonprescription or herbal can induce drug allergy. Some common symptoms of the drug allergies are hives, skin rash, itching of the eyes or skin, swelling of the face, lips, or tongue, wheezing, and others. Treatment can relieve and prevent severe reactions.

Increasing awareness about various allergies, the introduction of the new treatment of products and rising demand from emerging markets drives the growth of the global market. New research to prevent drug allergies is another key driver for the market. The global drug allergy market is growing moderately and is expected to continue its growth over the forecast period.

Drug Allergy Market – Key Developments

Strategic approaches adopted help the major players in the market to sustain their growth and develop their business in various geographical areas across the globe. Agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches are various strategies followed by the key players.

AstraZeneca:

Founded in 1999, AstraZeneca is headquartered in Cambridge, England, is a multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company. The company offers distinctive products in three major therapy areas that provide meaningful difference to patients includes oncology; cardiovascular and metabolic diseases; and respiratory, inflammation and autoimmunity.

• July, 2017: AstraZeneca and Merck & Co., Inc. entered a global strategic oncology collaboration to co-develop and co-commercialise AstraZeneca’s Lynparza (olaparib) for multiple cancer types. Lynparza is an innovative, first-in-class oral poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor currently approved for BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer in multiple lines of treatment. The strategic collaboration is expected to further increase the number of treatment options available to patients.

Stallergenes Greer:

• October, 2017: Stallergenes Greer announced the acquisition of Medic Savoure Limited, a well-established allergy immunotherapy (AIT) leader in Canada. The acquisition strengthens local presence of Stallergenes Greer as well as accelerates the company’s growth in Canada. The acquisition is also expected to increase cash flow allergy business that bolsters Stallergenes Greer’s North American operations. The company focus on expanding its business in allergy immunotherapy.

• November, 2016: Stallergenes Greer announced a collaboration with the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University (“Stanford”). The main focu of collaboration is to identify potential biomarkers of Allergy Immunotherapy (AIT) efficacy. And to access the impact of peanut oral immunotherapy on biological parameters. The collaboration with the Sean N. Parker Centre for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University will help to strengthen its research and development goals to determine new treatment of allergic patients.

• July, 2014: Stallergenes Greer announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of ALERGO PHARMA S.R.L., an Argentinean allergen immunotherapy (AIT) company. This acquisition focuses on combination of two complementary dedicated allergen immunotherapy companies, to widen the range of products for diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from allergic respiratory diseases. This acquisition establishes Stallergenes Greer among the top allergen immunotherapy pharmaceutical companies in Latin America thus expanding the company’s geographical presence.

Research by Key Payers in the Market:

HAL Allergy Group:

HAL is one of the major companies in drug allergy market, head quartered at Leiden, Netherlands. In 1959, it was started as am small laboratory in the centre of Haarlem, the Netherlands. It products include allergy vaccines and diagnostic products.

• May, 2016: HAL Allergy had successfully completed a Phase I trial with its novel subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) product for treatment of peanut allergy. The drug contains peanut allergens which was modified using proprietary technology to reduce their allergenicity.

Drug Allergy Market – Segments

The global drug allergy market is segmented on the basis of type, which comprises of immunologic, nonimmunologic, and others. Immunologic allergy is sub-segmented into type I reaction, type II reaction, type III reaction, type IV reaction, and others. The non-immunologic allergy is sub-segmented into predictable, unpredictable, and others. The predictable allergy is further segmented into pharmacologic side effect, secondary pharmacologic side effect, drug toxicity, drug-drug interactions, drug overdose, and others. The unpredictable segment is further sub-segmented into pseudoallergic, idiosyncratic, intolerance, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into skin tests, blood tests, patch test, and others. The skin test is further segmented into prick or scratch test, intradermal test, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market is segmented into antihistamines, corticosteroids, treatment of anaphylaxis, withdrawal of the drug, and others. Antihistamines are further sub-segmented into azelastine eyedrops, azelastine nasal sprays, carbinoxamine, cyproheptadine, desloratadine, diphenhydramine, emedastine eyedrops, hydroxyzine, levocabastine eyedrops, levocabastine oral, and others. Corticosteroids is further sub-segmented into topical steroids, inhaled steroids, and others. Inhaled steroids is further segmented into flunisolide, fluticasone furoate, fluticasone propionate, triamcinolone acetonide, beclomethasone dipropionate, budesonide, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

