Go Quantum Today in Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, Stockholm, London, Singapore, HK and Mexico City

The Quantum Computing Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders will help CEOs from chemical manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies to oil and gas conglomerates, from aerospace and defense to financial services firms to put Quantum Computing in the works in Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, Stockholm, London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Mexico City.

New York City, NY, USA — Today’s computing machinery, which has brought incredible technological innovations over the past decades, still relies on calculations with 1s and 0s, even if the devices are orders of magnitude smaller than the stadium-sized systems of the previous century. Quantum Computing (QC), computing technology’s next generation, holds the promise of new machines operating at one million times the speed of current computers, allowing scientists, for example, to model complex molecular interactions at an atomic level.

QC replaces today’s Boolean logic with quantum law at the algorithmic level. For optimization, sampling or search problems, this promises dramatic speedups. QC will enable solving a set of problems that couldn’t be solved before or could take forever on a classical super computer.

QC’s benefits include efficiently simulating much larger molecules, effectively minimizing the overhead to run complex logistical operations and dramatically reducing the time for advanced portfolio construction optimization, among many others applications.

Furthermore, in the same way that combustion engines and microprocessors once redefined entire industries, QC heralds today the advent of as yet unimagined realms, while also opening new radical avenues for existing industries, such as finance, pharma, oil and gas, and even the acceleration of artificial intelligence.

The Quantum Computing Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders (http://www.gldnacademy.com/quantum-computing-microprocessor-qubit-cryptography-superposition-entanglement-programming-artificial-intelligence-api.html) will show CEOs how to learn to harness the opportunities unveiled by Quantum Computing, how to identify challenges and how to prepare their organizations for what the future holds. Powerful quantum computers will model all 19,000+ proteins in the human genome and simulate how new drugs can cure everything from the common cold to cancer.

Attendees to these 2-day workshops organized by GLDNAcademy.com (http://www.gldnacademy.com) in Kuala Lumpur, Seoul, Abu Dhabi, Stockholm, London, Singapore, Hong Kong and Mexico City will:

