Lower Back Pain Treatment In Killeen, TX

Harker Heights, TX/2018 – Chiropractic is becoming a highly sought after mode of treatment in the western world. By correcting misalignments in the spine, chiropractic heals almost all disorders of the body. Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness in Harker Heights, TX, specializes in improving quality of life of its patients with the help of chiropractic care. In addition to chiropractic care, pain relieving treatments such as spinal decompression, curve restoration, nutritional counselling and supplementation are provided.

They serve patients residing across Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Copperas Cove and the nearby communities. The chiropractic clinic is dedicated towards helping its clients achieve optimal health without dependence on medications and surgeries.

Treatment Of Lower Back Pain

Chiropractic care has been used for the longest time to treat back pain and injuries caused by accidents and sports. It focuses on healing functioning of the nervous system to treat pain in the back and in other parts of the body. It is an ideal mode of treatment for adults, children, teens, infants, pregnant women, athletes and those with special needs.

Subluxations are believed to be the primary cause of miscommunication between the nervous system and the skeletal system. Chiropractic care aims to rectify these subluxations and restore functioning of the muscles, organs and other tissues.

Chiropractic adjustments are used to heal lower back pain by applying specific force to the vertebrae. The subluxation is corrected with the hand or an instrument. Such adjustments restore the original position of the misaligned vertebrae and relieve the nerve pressure causing the pain.

In addition to healing lower back pain, chiropractic is great for healing pain in knee, hip, wrist, elbow, hands, feet, etc. Getting regular chiropractic treatment can prevent illnesses in the future.

Benefits Of Chiropractic Treatment For Lower Back Pain Relief

• Safer than other medical treatments involving medications, injections and surgeries.

• A holistic approach of treatment is followed that involves nutrition, rehabilitation and adjusting techniques.

• Economically viable.

• Provides added benefits in the form of better movement, quality sleep, a positive mental attitude, optimally functioning nervous system etc.

For more information regarding services provided at Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness, call at (254) 698-1600 or visit 560 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 102, Harker Heights, TX 76548. You can also log on to http://harkerheightschiropractor.com