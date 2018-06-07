Miskas Wood’s Live Edge Slabs Create Eco-friendly Home Accents

Using environment-friendly manufacturing process, Miskas Wood Products offers red oak and maple live edge slabs. Customers can turn these slabs into any form of furniture piece.

[ONTARIO, 6/7/2018] – Miskas Wood Products offers maple and red oak live edge slabs that naturalists will love. The leading mould supplier in Brampton and Georgetown typically leaves the natural edge of the wood product, but certain pieces will come without a bark. The company uses eco-friendly manufacturing processes.

The Manufacturing Process

Miskas Wood Products implements a zero-waste policy. The company remains committed to engineering the finest finger-jointed products. It also maintains sustainable business practices.

“We have developed, designed and implemented a waste management system virtually converting all our waste into wood chips used by local farmers as a natural fertilizer,” the wood manufacturer says.

Turning Live Edge Slabs into Furnishings

Customers use live edge slabs for furniture pieces. Some can turn the company’s slabs into tables, end tables and shelves. Clients can craft them into modern luxury designs perfect for residential and commercial projects.

The company says a bit of creativity and inspiration can transform live edge slabs into anything. Customers can use them as cutting boards, headboards, signs and chess boards, as well.

“We like to make things easy for our customers and most of our range is available unprimed, primed and even painted for your installation convenience,” the wood manufacturing company says.

Miskas Wood Products does everything under one roof. It chops, finger joints, and mills. This allows the company to double-check the quality of the products throughout the entire manufacturing process. It controls production schedules and cuts down on transportation costs.

Customers appreciate the company’s single point of contact. In the end, the clients can enjoy lower costs, excellent quality of products, excellent customer service and on-time deliveries.

About Miskas Wood Products

As a family owned business, Miskas Wood Products has years of experience in the manufacturing industry. Contractors across the GTA and beyond use and trust the company’s products. It helps clients solve their problems with its high-quality products.

Miskas Wood Products delivers the best service and quality to its clients.