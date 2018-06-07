Most commonly, contraception is also referred to as fertility and birth control. It can also be described as the modes to avoid pregnancy. These devices and drugs work by altering the ovulation mechanism or by substituting as a physical barrier between the sperm and ovum. Owing to the lack of contraception, unwanted pregnancies and abortions result that casts an impact on the costs of healthcare.

Scope of the Report:

The various provisions, planning as well as use of contraceptives is referred to as family planning. The suitable usage of contraceptives such as female and male condoms also limits the widespread of sexually transmitted diseases. Family planning comprises of sterilization, hormonal barrier and application of intra-uterine devices such as birth control methods. Other than these, certain behavioral, emergency controls as well as dual protection is available for pregnancy prevention.

The global market for contraceptives consists of injectable contraceptive drugs, oral, male/female contraceptive devices and vaginal devices. These products are available at varied pharmacies and chemist’s outlets to reproductive health as well as fertility centers. Owing to unsafe sexual activity, every sexually active female ranging in the childbearing age are at a risk of developing unwanted pregnancies. The rapid pace of expansion of global population represents a main cause for concern pertaining to birth control. This has led to heightened interest among the customers to limit unwanted pregnancies. Large number of government initiatives is directed towards reducing the unwanted abortion related expenses and it acts as the major driver of the global contraceptives market. Also, factors such as the high contraception pertaining needs of women and the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases across the world is propelling the global contraceptive drugs and device market. Varied political as well as social considerations are also impacting the global market for contraceptives and drugs. The transformations in regional demographics, cultural/sociological changes among various nations and the steady swift rise in the population across the globe is expected to result in contraceptives and drugs market growth through the future period.

Market Segments:

Owing to the technological advancements, development of novel emergency oral contraceptive pills are observed as the easiest contraception method. If these pills are taken within 2-3 days of unsafe sexual contact, they rule out implantation within the uterus. The ease and simplicity of these pills usage makes them an ideal contraceptive available in the market. The other modes of contraceptive drugs such as topical and injectable contraceptives are also set to register high market demand. The growth of the contraceptive drugs and devices market in the future period will be driven by the introduction of cheap contraceptives.

The developed regional market, Europe and North America possess sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, as well as high rate of adoption of contraceptive drugs. Also, an increasing number of government initiatives related to uplifting level of user awareness has led to the regional market growth. However, the Asia-pacific regional market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the future years owing to the presence of high contraception related unmet medical needs along with high user awareness levels as well as disposable incomes. The healthcare policies initiated in these countries are focused on escalating the availability of contraceptive drugs and devices which will help to limit the rise of population.

By Key Players:

Some of the industry players in contraceptive drugs and devices market include BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Healthcare AG, Warmer Chilcott Company inc., Merck & Co., Agile Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Mayer Laboratories Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Pantarhei Bioscience B.V. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

By Regional Analysis:

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• North America

• Latin America

