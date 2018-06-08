3D Motion Capture Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of 3D Motion Capture Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the 3D Motion Capture Market by type (hardware, services and software), application (biomechanical research, healthcare, media and entertainment, education, engineering and industrial applications) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. 3D Motion Capture Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the 3D Motion Capture Market. According to the report the Global 3D Motion Capture Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% in terms of value over the period of 2018-2024.

The Market for Optical 3D Motion Capture System has the largest Market Share due to the Growing Investments

Reduction in the implementation cost for 3D motion capture is the factor driving the rise in demand towards 3D motion capture market as well as towards high quality 3D animations. Similarly recording real time data for further growth is another factor driving the growth of market. Data processing for software and hardware is one of the major factors restraining the growth of 3D capture market. Industrial application and biomechanics research are the key opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

The Asia-Pacific Region is projected to Experience Substantial Growth Owing to Rapid Growth in the Application Industries in Emerging Markets

The global 3D motion capture market covers analysis of the key geographies such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and RoW. North America held the largest share of the global 3D motion capture market followed by Asia Pacific and Europe in the past couple of years. As a result, the leading companies in the market are focusing on the rising economies across the globe in order to expand their market presence and contribute towards the development of the market throughout the forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments 3D motion capture market on the basis of type, and by application. Based on type the 3D motion capture market has been segmented into hardware, services and software. The hardware segment is further segmented into sensors, cameras and communication devices. Moreover, the software segment is segmented into plug in 3D motion capture software and packaged 3D motion capture software. According to the application the market is segmented into biomechanical research, healthcare, media and entertainment, education, engineering and industrial applications among others.

Companies profiled

The companies profiled in this report include Xsens Technologies B.V, OptiTrack, Shadow, Centroid 3D, Noraxon, Vicon Motion Systems Ltd, Simi Reality Motion Systems GmbH, Notch Interfaces, Inc., STT Systems, Qualisys AB, Motion Analysis Corporation.

