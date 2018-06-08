Agricultural Films and Bonding Market to Develop Rapidly by 2026

The increasing demand for optimal productivity to sustain the huge demand for food is the crucial factor for the commercialization of the specialty products. Developments in agricultural practices and increasing investments in R&D activities backed up by technological support is expected to drive the industry growth. Agricultural films and bonding are extensively used for greenhouse farming, mulching and soil protection. There are several benefits associated with these agricultural films and bonding such as temperature control, reduced soil erosion, and compaction, weed control, seed germination, nutrient conservation, and protection against UV rays.

The agriculture productivity and output have significantly increased and agricultural film and bonding for mulch, greenhouse and silage has made the noteworthy contribution to this development. Agricultural films and bonding have also enabled the extension of farming in terms of the growing season and the location with the use of greenhouse films and protective mulch. The increasing high-quality crops demand and growing requirement for ideal agriculture productivity is driving the agriculture films and bonding market. The global focus on improving agricultural output in terms of quality and quantity and increasing demand for agriculture films from the dairy industry is estimated to drive the agriculture films and bonding market during the forecast period. The high cost of installation and also the adverse effects by the use of plastics on the environment can act as the restraining factors for the growth of agriculture film and bonding market. The HDPE material is expected to create high demand in netting segment. The high raw material demand is attributed to various beneficial characteristics such as durability, complete recyclability, convertibility and waterproof. Bailing is the largest application segment and it is expected to account for more than half of the twine market.

The global agricultural films and bonding market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ agriculture films and bonding market is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing population in this region along with the demand for controlled agriculture is likely to drive the agriculture films and bonding market during the forecast period. The massive growth in the agriculture and growing demand for food in emerging economies such as India and China, contributing to the growth of agriculture films and bonding market.

Agricultural Films and Bonding Market: Key Players

The Dow Chemical Company,BASF SE,Armando Alvarez Group,British Polythene Plc.RKW SE,Berry Plastics Group, Inc.,BP Industries (BPI),ExxonMobil Corporation,Barbier Group,Britton Group,

