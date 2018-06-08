Butter Milk Market: Trends, outlook and Opportunity Analysis 2025

The term ‘butter milk’ refers to different kinds of dairy product drinks. Originally, butter milk is the liquid that is left after taking out butter from the cream. It has sour taste caused by the lactic acid bacteria. Tartness of butter milk is due to the acid present in milk. As the bacteria produce lactic acid, the pH of milk decreases and casein (the primary milk protein that is formed) precipitates.

This results in clabbering or curdling of milk. Butter milk can be drunk directly, or it can be used in cooking. Butter milk is used as a digestive or to keep the body cool during the summer season. Butter milk is a complete food, as it contains nutrients and elements required for a balanced diet.

It consists of proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, essential enzymes, and a minimal amount of lipids; which together make a complete meal. Inclination toward balanced diet and thereby, maintaining proper health is likely to promote the growth of the global butter milk market during the forecast period. Additionally, butter milk is helpful in reducing the fats and oil that normally line the inner wall of the food pipe and stomach.

The butter milk market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market has been divided into sour butter milk and sweet butter milk. In terms of application, the butter milk market has been segregated into beverages, frozen desserts, confectionery items, soups & sauces, specialty foods, salads & dressings, and others. The beverages segment is expected to hold a leading share of the market during the forecast period, due to shift in the consumer preference toward healthy drinks.

The butter milk market is primarily driven by health benefits associated with the consumption of butter milk. Adoption of healthier lifestyle and need for the prevention of chronic health issues such as diabetes and obesity are factors driving the butter milk market. On the other hand, lack of knowledge regarding the benefits of the consumption of butter milk is restraining the butter milk market.

Additionally, rising demand for butter milk from developing countries due to the increasing diabetic population in these countries is expected to generate growth opportunities for the global butter milk market.

Geographically, the global butter milk market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the global butter milk market, both in terms of revenue and volume, due to the rising health concerns among the people in the region.

Moreover, the U.S. is a leading producer of butter milk. The market Asia Pacific, which includes China, India, Japan, and Australia, is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising diabetic population and the increasing prevalence of obesity in the region.

Moreover, butter milk as a key ingredient to many food items is also expected to trigger the growth rate of the global butter milk market in Asia Pacific regions. Europe, which includes France, Germany, Italy, and other countries, is expected to gain a significant market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the growing awareness among the people in the region about general wellbeing and balanced diet.