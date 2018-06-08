Buy a Commercial Property in Canada with the Help of Vancouver Business Brokers

Many commercial properties are sold in Vancouver. Vancouver Business Brokers help current and aspiring entrepreneurs enter the commercial property market.

[VANCOUVER, 06/08/2018] – Buying a commercial property is a costly undertaking for a start-up, but it can lead to countless business opportunities for entrepreneurs. Although commercial property prices have increased recently, to a budding entrepreneur, buying commercial space still has advantages over renting.

High Property Investment in Canada

In 2017, commercial property deals in Canada reached a record high and show no signs of decreasing as entrepreneurs and established business leaders continue to look for high-yield business assets, according to commercial real estate experts. Transactions last year reached up to C$43 billion, which significantly increased from 2016’s record of C$34.7 billion.

A Successful Commercial Property Acquisition

When buying a commercial property, many entrepreneurs seek the help of a business broker to make the buying process easier. Each local market has its own environmental policies, land inventory, building regulations and tax rates; business brokers help entrepreneurs understand the local real estate market.

British Columbia has offered many tax cuts and perks to attract business from other parts of Canada; for example, tech and start-up companies receive tax rebates to encourage them to invest in commercial property in the province.

Buy a Commercial Property in Vancouver

Vancouver is considered as one of the most livable cities in Canada, and has grown to be one of the largest commercial real estate providers in the country.

From office buildings to warehouses, Vancouver Business Brokers has an extensive list of commercial properties for sale in British Columbia. The company has a team of professional brokers that are knowledgeable about the policies and regulations that govern the process of buying and selling a commercial property in Canada.

By contacting Vancouver Business Brokers, entrepreneurs make the buying process easier and more convenient.

