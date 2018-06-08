CITIZEN is famous for their comprehensive design and manufacturing process that manifest themselves through their creations and the Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Chronograph CA0621-05L Men’s Watch is one such product housing components built entirely in-house and also assembled within Citizen’s own facility. It stands as an appropriate example to their widely acclaimed statement – Better Starts Now!

The Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Chronograph CA0621-05L Men’s Watch is built upon improved technologies to ensure accurate timekeeping and time-tracking. It’s dainty in its appearance and distinguished in its look but not without appearing dazzlingly stylish, which makes it a splendid piece that conveys the statement of style by making itself present and shining on the wrists of elegant gentlemen.

It is softly gleaming stainless steel that dominates the built of the Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Chronograph CA0621-05L Men’s Watch and creates a sharp contrast against the navy blue dial, thus enhancing its overall visibility, which makes the proverbial at-a-glance-reading a reality every bit. Inspired and influenced largely by the Hamilton Khaki Field series, the Mens Citizen Watches are built stronger, have additional functions and doesn’t require even one-tenth of the maintenance that’s a high-end mechanical watch needs. Besides, it’s much lighter and can withstand many times more the shocks and bumps a field watch is often subjected to.

The Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Chronograph CA0621-05L Men’s Watch sports a handsome style that goes with any ensemble, from your office wear to jeans and cargos. It takes casual modern to new heights with its distinct and detailed construction. At the heart of this timepiece is the Citizen Caliber B612 Eco-Drive movement, which will keep running accurately as long as there is any charge into it. It has all the advantages of a high-performance engine without the hassles of it. The Eco-Drive (Solar) movement has received worldwide recognition for its contribution to environmental protection. Once charged fully, it can run through months at a stretch without requiring any further exposure to light; therefore, even if you want to use it for special occasions, you do not have to worry regarding a power source that ran dry. If it is near to that, the second’s hand (@6) shall indicate by jumping two seconds a time. Besides, the Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Chronograph CA0621-05L Men’s Watch also shows time in 24 hour format (the sub-dial at 9) and is a great tool for overcoming jet lags.

Bottom line: A refined, classic-styled timepiece, the Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph Men’s Watch has simple, elegant lines that give it an understated yet distinguished look. It follows the style that prevailed during the days when aviation industry just took off from the ground and shares some of the winning attributes of the early aviation watches. The whole package is immensely attractive to those looking to bring in some retro charm into their regular ensemble.