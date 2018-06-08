France Packaging Industry Industry 2013 Product Specification, Growth Drivers, Applications and Forecast to 2023

Description :

The cocooning trend increased during the review period, with economic uncertainty encouraging a growing number to socialise at home rather than going out. Following the terrorist attacks of 2015 and 2016, this trend further intensified, offering both opportunities and constraints for packaging. While on-trade alcoholic drinks packaging suffered, convenient formats for socialising at home performed well such as bag in box in wine. Sharing packs also benefited from this trend in areas such as…

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in France report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Table Of Content :

Cocooning Trend Intensifies in Wake of Terrorist Attacks

Transparency in Ingredients and Packaging for Packaged Food

Soft Drinks See Small Packs Launched for On-the-go Consumption

Alcoholic Drinks Packaging Driven by Convenience

Pack Size Polarisation Led by Retailers in Beauty and Personal Care

Home Care Packaging Smaller and Lighter As Products Become More Concentrated

Key Trends and Developments

Home Socialising Offers Opportunities for Bag in Box, Pouches and Even Glass Bottles

Soft Drinks See Launch of Smaller Pack Sizes, While Hot Drinks Packaging Expands

Home Care Packaging Smaller and Lighter As Products Become More Concentrated

Beauty and Personal Care Sees Pack Size Polarisation

Packaging Legislation

France Introduces Bpa Ban But Struggles To Enforce Legislation

Ban on Single-use Plastic Bags Paves the Way for Thinner Plastic Packaging

French Authorities Perform Checks on Biocidal Products

Recycling and the Environment

Players Focus on Minimising Waste and Sustainable Development Rather Than Recycling

Mono-material Pack Types To Solve the Headache of Recycling

Eco-emballages Shaped by Environmental Considerations and Companies Needs

Packaging Design and Labelling

Striving for Authenticity Encourages Sobriety and Vintage Styling

Demand for Transparency in Recipes and Packaging

Concerns Over Increasingly Complex Labelling

Amcor Flexibles Packaging France Sasu in Packaging Industry (france)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Amcor Flexible Packaging SASU: Key Facts

Summary 2 Amcor Flexible Packaging SASU: Operational Indicators

Production

Summary 3 Major End-use Categories for Amcor Flexible Packaging SASU by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Ardagh Metal Packaging France SA in Packaging Industry (france)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 4 Ardagh Metal Packaging France SA: Key Facts

Summary 5 Ardagh Metal Packaging France SA: Operational Indicators

Production

Summary 6 Major End-use Categories for Ardagh Metal Packaging France SA by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Bericap Sarl in Packaging Industry (france)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 7 Bericap Sarl: Key Facts

Production

Summary 8 Major End-use Categories for Bericap Sarl by Pack Type: 2016

Competitive Positioning

Crown Emballage France Sas in Packaging Industry (france)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 9 Crown Emballage France SAS: Key Facts

Summary 10 Crown Emballage France SAS: Operational Indicators

Production

Summary 11 Major End-use Categories for Crown Emballage France SAS by Pack Type 2016

Competitive Positioning

Mondi Sarl in Packaging Industry (france)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Continued…….

