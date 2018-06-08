o-Vin Offers Free In-Home Consultations in New York

Jo-Vin, an NY window treatment design and manufacturing company, offers in-home consultations to homeowners at no extra charge. It is a service the company has provided for 80 years.

[WOODHAVEN, 6/8/2018] – Jo-Vin, a custom window treatment manufacturer in New York City, offers design consultancy services to current and prospective clients for free. Homeowners are welcome to reach out to Jo-Vin’s window treatment designers and schedule an in-home consultation.

Paid Pitches

The last couple of years saw more vocal and publicized discussions about unpaid pitches and whether or not designers ought to receive payment for their proposals. It is a controversial topic because clients are unlikely to want to pay for a pitch they may not choose. The most recent annual report of the Design Business Association in the UK says almost 70 percent of clients don’t expect to pay for creative pitches.

On the other hand, many designers realize the value of their time and effort. There’s also a distinct possibility that clients will incorporate their designs into the final blueprint even if the former end up choosing another design company. While some consider it a necessary evil, others want to change norm and give designers their due.

A Legacy Service

As industry players engage in debates about the value of design pitches and consultations, Jo-Vin pushes forth with its services and offers what it has always provided for free. Customers are welcome to raise questions or ask for recommendations on draperies, automated features, shades, and other products.

The company has been conducting in-home consultations for years and doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon. Design consultations are vital to its process as the results of these meetings give direction to the design, manufacturing, and installation of the window treatments.

For the designers at Jo-Vin, seeing a space in person and interacting with clients in their homes allows them to come up with designs that meet every expectation.

About the company

Jo-Vin is a family-run drapery business catering to commercial and residential clients since 1928. It provides a range of custom window treatments, like shades, drapery, and motorized window products. The company’s manufacturing facility in New York City also produces custom bedding, cornices and valances, and furniture upholstery.

Visit http://jo-vin.com to learn more about its services.