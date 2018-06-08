Solar PV Market to Attribute a Double Digit CAGR till 2020

As per the findings of a study conducted by Hexa Research, the total worldwide Solar PV (photovoltaic) installed capacity for 2020 will be more than 480GW. Key factors contributing to growth are higher global emphasis on clean energy production coupled with governmental support in the form of beneficial policies for development of Solar PV Market. Sunbelt countries will particularly gain from regulations like Feed in Tariff which is a preferential rate program.

Hexa Research foresees falling prices of energy generated using Solar PV in future, chiefly due to huge increase in capacity, especially in China. The global Solar PV market demands that companies employ innovation and differentiation strategies as a way to grow. Alliances and partnerships are crucial for gaining competitive edge.

Non-residential applications of Solar PV are likely to grow at a CAGR higher than 19% from 2013 to 2020 owing to substitution of conventional energy forms by solar energy in Sunbelt regions. Hexa Research observed that Utility Solar PV, with more than 44% share in the total installed capacity, was the biggest end use segment in the global Solar PV market in 2012. The study forecasts that this segment will experience fastest growth in coming years.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/solar-pv-industry/

Countries like Germany, France, and Spain, among others led to Europe hosting the largest capacity of Solar PV i.e. more than 68GW, in 2012. However, in future, most demand will be generated from rapidly developing Asia Pacific markets like China, India, Taiwan, etc. China, with factors like low raw material costs and supportive regulations will experience exponential growth at CAGR of more than 34.5% from 2013 to 2020. Lower than expected development of Solar PV in high-potential nations like Brazil and Chile in Latin America and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East may hinder market growth.

Key operators in the global Solar PV industry are Yingli Green Energy from China and First Solar from US. Other notable participants are Trina Solar, Sharp, REC, etc.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/energy-and-power-industry