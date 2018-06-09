Kangovou Provides Moms Ways To Minimize Containers With Bento Lunch Boxes

Raleigh, North Carolina (webnewswire) June 9, 2018 – Kangovou recently published a blog explaining how parents can use bento lunch boxes to cut down on the amount of containers needed to pack their children’s lunches. Bento lunch boxes can store multiple types of food in one container, cutting down on packing and cleaning time.

Packing lunches, especially for multiple children, can be time consuming during an already-busy time of day. Parents may struggle with finding the right container for each food item, then with finding the lid that matches each container. Packing multiple containers of food can mean spending more time cleaning all of those containers later. Multiple containers can also be bulky and difficult to pack in a child’s backpack or lunch box. While many parents turn to plastic zip top bags and other disposable containers in an effort to save time and energy, the environmental cost of this method can add up.

Bento lunch boxes are Japanese-style containers that contain one or more walls inside to separate the box into distinct sections. These containers allow parents to pack multiple types of food in the container instead of using multiple boxes. The sections also give parents an easy way to maintain healthy portion sizes for their children’s lunches. Bento boxes can streamline the packing process, making it faster to store food both in the container and in a child’s backpack or lunch box. In addition, they are reusable and fast to clean.

Kangovou’s bento lunch boxes come in two sizes and are made of steel, which does not have the same harmful contaminants as plastic, such as BPA, PVC, phthalate, and melamine. The lid features four hinges for a strong lock and adjustable dividers that give parents the flexibility to pack different types of food in various portion sizes. The boxes are double insulated, ensuring that hot and cold food retains its temperature without transferring head to the outside and making the box uncomfortable to carry. Kangovou’s reusable boxes are sturdy enough to be put in the dishwasher, making cleaning even easier.

To purchase a small or large bento lunch box from Kangovou, visit https://www.kangovou.com/. The company is headquartered at 8311 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 105-99, Raleigh, NC 27617.

###