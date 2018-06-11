Construction Waste Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

Construction waste is anything that is generated as a result of construction, and then abandoned, regardless of whether it has been processed or stockpiled. Construction are at the core of all our demand, i.e. water, energy, and material, but they also create waste. This waste, generated in the construction, maintenance, and disposal phases of a building, is called construction and demolition (C&D) waste. The construction waste market includes waste from demolished structures, renovations in the real estate sector, and construction and repair of roads, flyovers, and bridges. According to a report by the World Bank in 2012, globally, cities generate 1.3 billion tons of solid waste every year. This volume is expected to increase up to 2.2 billion tons every year by 2025. Building material accounts for half of the solid waste generated every year worldwide. Steps in construction waste management are storage and segregation, collection and transportation, recycling and reuse, and disposal.

Policies are drafted to increase recycling of construction waste, as countries around the world are concerned about environmentally sustainable development. The solution for a sustainable future is to reduce, reuse, and recycle. The construction waste market is a part of the solution for a sustainable future. Various certifications such as LEED are in place in different countries to encourage managing construction waste more efficiently. Construction waste management is coherent with the idea of circular economy, which is gaining popularity across world. Lack of standardization, low margins, poor policy push, lack of awareness, and lack of techniques are the key barriers for the expansion of the construction waste market.

Based on type, the construction waste market is classified into excavation wastes, roadwork waste, demolition waste, and complex waste. Excavation waste is further segmented as vegetable soil, soil, sand, gravel, rock, and clay. Roadwork waste includes waste generated by activities such as construction, demolition, and renovation of roads, railroads, airports, and runways. This includes concrete, broken asphalt, paving stone, sand, pebble, railway traverse, and ballast. Waste generated by the building and demolition of industrial buildings, residential buildings, hospitals, and schools such as concrete with iron, concrete without iron, roofing, tiles, bricks, wood, stucco, gypsum and ceramic are included in demolition waste. Plastics, metals, ceramic, paper, carton are included in complex waste.

In terms of material, the construction waste market is segregated into wood, metal, shingles, Asphalt Brick and Concrete (ABC) waste, packaging wastes, ceramics, gypsum, plastic, and others. Wood waste includes plywood, manufactured wood, painted wood, pallets and crates, and treated wood. Metal waste includes ferrous and non-ferrous metals. ABC waste includes asphalt, bricks, concretes, and composites. Toilets, sinks and tiles are include in ceramic waste. Plastic pipe, vinyl siding and other plastics are included plastic waste. Textiles, carpet, mattresses, tires, glass and others are included in others category.

Based on geography, the construction waste market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is estimated to hold a significant share of the market due to the high economic development in the region. The market in North America is expanding at a rapid pace. Europe is leading the world in technology related to construction waste management. Latin America and MEA are estimated to be key regions of the construction waste management market.

Key players operating in the construction waste market are CDE global, Siltbuster Ltd, Waste management, Bre Global, TradeBe, Veolia, and IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited.