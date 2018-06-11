Homogenizers Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

Homogenizers Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Homogenizers Market by PHD Technology International LLC, Ekato Holding GmbH, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Milkotek-Hommak and BOS Homogenizers B.V. market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Homogenizers Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Homogenizers Market are technology type (ultrasonic, pressure, mechanical and bead mill homogenizer), function type (manual and automated), valve type(single and dual valve assembly) and end-user(pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, food & diary, chemical processing, biotechnology and others)According to report the global homogenizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights

Homogenizers are industrial or laboratory equipment’s that are used for the homogenization of various types of materials including tissue, plant, soil, food and many others. Homogenizers helps to micronize the particles of the fluid and obtain a homogenous & stable emulsion of the product. Industrial and laboratory high pressure homogenizers are positive displacement pumps equipped with the compression block and the homogenizing valve that helps to process a wide range of application. Homogenizers also enhances the organoleptic characteristics and the stability of the product.

Homogenizers are used in diverse end-use industries such as food & dairy, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal, chemical processing and many others. The growth in these industries is likely to drive the homogenizers market. Among these end-use industries, there is a considerable demand of homogenizers from food & diary industry, as food & diary manufacturers are incorporating homogenization techniques in their product manufacturing process as it offers several advantages such as introduction of new categories of product and better use of existing products. It also helps in reducing the microbiological activity and increases the shelf life of a product.

Also, shift from traditional homogenizing equipment’s to automated homogenizing equipment, particularly in developing countries to fuel growth in homogenizers market. However, high cost of homogenizing equipment is anticipated to obstruct the growth of the homogenizer market. Furthermore, rising disposable income among the middle class population to generate opportunity for the retail food market that would further increase the requirement for homogenizer products

On the basis of technology type, pressure homogenizer’s type is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2024. Pressure homogenizers are widely used for emulsifying food & dairy and pharmaceutical products. The growing pharmaceutical and food & dairy industry is likely to augment growth in the pressure homogenizer’s products. Furthermore, on the basis of end-use industries food & dairy industry is expected to have largest market share in 2017 and is expected to showcase its dominance during the forecast period, owing to growing consumption of food products and changing consumer lifestyle.

On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period, 2018-2024. The emerging economies such as India and China is expected to contribute heavily for the growth of the homogenizers market in Asia pacific region owing to growing adoption towards packaged foods, rising disposable income and increased spending behavior.

Segment Covered

The report on global homogenizers market covers segments such as, technology type, function type, valve type and end-user. On the basis of technology type the global homogenizers market is categorized into ultrasonic homogenizer, pressure homogenizer, mechanical homogenizer and bead mill homogenizer. On the basis of function type the global homogenizers market is categorized into manual and automated. On the basis of valve type the global homogenizers market is categorized into single valve assembly and dual valve assembly. On the basis of End-User the global homogenizers market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, food & diary, chemical processing, biotechnology and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region has the highest market share and offers substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global homogenizers market such as, Krones AG, GEA Group, Sonic Corporation, Avestin Inc., SPX Corporation, Bertoli s.r.l, BANDELIN, PHD Technology International LLC, Ekato Holding GmbH, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Milkotek-Hommak and BOS Homogenizers B.V.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global homogenizers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of homogenizers market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the homogenizers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the homogenizers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.