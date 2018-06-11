In Malaysia Packaging Industry Market with Competitive Landscape Analysis and ecosystem player profiles and strategies

Description :
Worsening economic conditions in 2016, coupled with the implementation of a Goods and Services Tax in April 2015, dampened consumer and business confidence in Malaysia. Consequently, manufacturers looked for alternatives to their packaging formats in a bid to retain competitiveness. Households were also keen to purchase big pack sizes for high usage items, such as shower gel and fruit juice, which they perceive as offering better value for money. On the other hand, busy consumers also looked…
Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952239-packaging-industry-in-malaysia
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2952239-packaging-industry-in-malaysia
Table Of Content :
Packaging Posts Positive Performance in 2016
On-the-go Consumption Stimulates Demand for Smaller Pack Sizes
Growing Demand for Larger Pack Sizes in Non-alcoholic Drinks for Sharing
High Costs Drive Demand for Alternatives To Glass Packaging in Alcoholic Drinks
Packaging Innovations in Beauty and Personal Care Stimulate Demand
Trend Towards Downsizing in Home Care
Key Trends and Developments
Smaller Pack Sizes Introduce Packaged Food for On-the-go Consumption
Households Shift Towards Larger Pack Sizes
Alcoholic Drinks Manufacturers Shift To Convenient Metal Beverage Cans
External Factors Stimulate Demand for Packaging Innovation
Manufacturers Downsize Products, Sometimes Discreetly
Packaging Legislation
Packaging Legislation in Malaysia
Halal Certification Critical in Malaysia
New Standards Implemented for Alcoholic Drinks Packaging
Recycling and the Environment
Environmental Awareness Programme Led by Packaged Food Players
Enforcement of Waste Segregation Legislation
Reuse, Reduce and Recycle (3r)
Packaging Design and Labelling
Convenient Size and Functionality Key To Packaging Design
Premium Packaging Vital To Boosting Impulse and Indulgence Purchases
New Packaging Design To Attract Consumers
Labelling Focuses on Health Benefits
Bright Packaging Industry Bhd in Packaging Industry (malaysia)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Bright Packaging Industry Bhd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Bright Packaging Industry Bhd: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 3 Major End-use Categories for Bright Packaging Industry Bhd by Pack Type: 2016
Competitive Positioning
Cyl Corp Bhd in Packaging Industry (malaysia)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 4 CYL Corporation Berhad: Key Facts
Summary 5 CYL Corporation Berhad: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 6 Major End-use Categories for CYL Corporation Berhad by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning
Daibochi Plastic & Packaging Industry Bhd in Packaging Industry (malaysia)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 7 Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry Bhd: Key Facts
Summary 8 Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry Bhd: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 9 Major End-use Categories for Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry Bhd by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning
Glass Solution Sdn Bhd in Packaging Industry (malaysia)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 10 Glass Solution Sdn Bhd: Key Facts
Production
Summary 11 Major End-use Categories for Glass Solution Sdn Bhd by Pack Type: 2016
Competitive Positioning
Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd in Packaging Industry (malaysia)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 12 Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd: Key Facts
Production
Summary 13 Major End-use Categories for Kian Joo Can Factory by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning
Malaysia Packaging Industry Bhd in Packaging Industry (malaysia)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 14 Malaysia Packaging Industry Bhd: Key Facts
Summary 15 Malaysia Packaging Industry Bhd: Operational Indicators
Production
Summary 16 Major End-use Categories for Malaysia Packaging Industry Bhd by Pack Type: 2016
Competitive Positioning
Plastic Centre Group of Cos in Packaging Industry (malaysia)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 17 Plastic Centre Group of Companies: Key Facts
Production
Summary 18 Major End-use Categories for Plastic Centre Group of Companies by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning
Tomypak Berhad in Packaging Industry (malaysia)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 19 Tomypak Berhad: Key Facts
Production
Summary 20 Major End-use Categories for Tomypak Berhad by Pack Type 2016
Competitive Positioning
Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Headlines
Trends
Prospects
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
http://www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)