Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2018-2024

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends by drug type (immunomodulating agents, proteasome inhibitors, histone deacetylase (hdac) inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies and others) and distribution channel (retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy and online channel). Some of the prominent participants in the Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market are Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Celgene Corporation and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. According to report the global Multiple Myeloma drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights

Multiple Myeloma is a type of cancer that is formed by malignant plasma cells. The normal plasma cells are mostly found in bone marrow and are thus an important part of the immune system. Multiple myeloma causes cancer cells to accumulate in the bone marrow, wherein they crowd out healthy blood cells. Rather than producing helpful antibodies, the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins that can cause complications.

Multiple Myeloma Drugs market was worth around XX million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach around XX million around 2024, in terms of revenue. Growing cases of plasma cancer across the globe due to exposure to harmful radiations or chemical, immune disorders or family history of the disease. Increased utilization of stem cell transplants and other new therapies. Also, development of novel drugs coupled with use of imaging technologies for disease assessment to augment the growth for the multiple myeloma drugs. These aforementioned factors are primarily responsible to drive the multiple myeloma drugs market. However, high treatment cost affects the multiple myeloma market, According to a study there is considerable population that is still not able to afford multiple myeloma cancer treatment. The development of new drugs and investment in research and development projects by government and non-government organizations is further expected to boost the market growth.

Among the regions, North America accounted for the dominant share in 2017. U.S primarily drives the North America multiple myeloma market, on account of presence of major multiple myeloma drugs manufacturing companies and their efforts in developing novel products to treat multiple myeloma cancer. Furthermore, factors such as increased healthcare infrastructure and improved healthcare reimbursement policies too are responsible to augment multiple myeloma drug market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period ,2018-2024 on account of huge population base, that in turn increases the chances of more number of people being affected with multiple myeloma market and increased government initiatives to assist people affected with cancer disease.

Segment Covered

The report on global Multiple Myeloma Drugs market covers segments such as, drug type and distribution channel. On the basis of drug type the global multiple myeloma drugs market is categorized into immunomodulating agents, proteasome inhibitors, histone deacetylase (hdac) inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies and others. On the basis of distribution channel the global multiple myeloma drugs market is categorized into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy and online channel.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2026. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global multiple myeloma drugs market such as, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Celgene Corporation and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

