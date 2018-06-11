Polymeric Plasticizer Market 2018 | Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Synopsis:

Polymer Plasticizers or polyadipates are basically polyesters of aliphatic dicarboxylic acids. Polymeric Plasticizers are mainly used in PVC applications to enhance softness, flexibility, lower modulus values. Polymeric Plasticizers can be produced by mechanical mixing of a polymerizable monomer with a polymer, followed by polymerization, or by internal plasticization whereby a monomer is copolymerized with one which tends to yield soft polymers by itself. Polymeric Plasticizer has found in various applications such as adhesive, pigment, films, membranes, cables, and others. Increasing in demand of packaging industries is likely to drive the Polymeric Plasticizer Market growth. The growing construction and paint industry on account of developing domestic as well as commercial market particularly in Asia-Pacific and North America has boosted the Global Polymeric Plasticizer Market over the forecasted period.

Key players of the Global Polymeric Plasticizer Market are Eastman Chemical Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), LANXESS (Germany), Hallstar (US), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Teknor (US), Aekyung Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), UPC Technology Corp (Taiwan), and others.

The Global Polymeric Plasticizer Market is majorly segmented on the basis of Application, End Users and Region. Based on application of polymeric plasticizer the market is segmented into adhesive, pigment, films, membranes, cables, and others. On the other hand, based on end user the market segmented into paints, packaging, automotive, construction, electronics, and other, and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is the largest market of Polymeric Plasticizer due to huge consumption of polymer plasticizers in packaging industry, in China region followed by India. Growing demand for packaging, construction, and paint industry in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the Global Polymeric Plasticizer Market followed by increasing in the consumption of Polymeric plasticizer market in North America region. In North America region, Polymeric Plasticizer Market is drive by automotive, electrical and others industry. In addition, the third largest market of Polymeric Plasticizer is Europe region due to large consumption in paints, packaging, and construction industry. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East also observed in growth of polymeric plasticizer market due to various application such as adhesive, pigment, films, membranes, cables, and others.

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region such as North America, Europe, APAC, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

The report about Global Polymeric Plasticizer Market by Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with detail analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes past and estimated future market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report further provides detail information about strategies used by top key players in the industry. It also gives a broad study about different market segments and regions.

