Autism Disorder and Treatment Market 2018; Superior Growth at a CAGR of 4.37% by 2023 – Avail at MarketResearchFuture.com

Market Overview:

The global autism and disorder treatment market is projected to display a 4.37% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period), as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), commonly known as autism, covers a range of neurological disorders characterized by challenges with developmental and social skills. Rising prevalence of autism and Pervasive Developmental Disorder (PDD) and its awareness among patients are predicted to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

The rise in cases of autism combined with environmental and genetic factors are factors expected to spur market demand during the forecast period. According to a 2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) autism division, 1 in 68 children had a probability of being diagnosed with autism in the United States. Initiatives of various nations to create awareness regarding autism and approval of off-label drugs by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can create opportunities for growth. A weak drug pipeline by manufacturers coupled with stringent regulations can deter market prospects.

Breakthroughs

According to a study in 2017 by researchers of the University of California at Davis and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), R-Baclofen, a drug possessed the capacity to reverse cognitive defects of the 16p11.2 disorder in mice. The drug can enhance the performance of cognitive tasks and male-female social interactions. Furthermore, successful trials of the drug can be used in treating ASD and autism.

Private equity players are investing in autism treatment due to high potential returns. Changes in reimbursement packages and demand for treatment services are expected to lead to heavy inflow of capital in the healthcare sector. In 2017, FFL Partners, a U.S. firm completed its acquisition of Autism Learning Partners, a provider of applied behavioral analysis for autistic patients.

Segmentation:

The autism and disorder treatment market is segmented by type, treatment type, and drugs. By type, the market caters to Pervasive Developmental Disorder, Asperger Syndrome, and others. The pervasive developmental disorder segment is estimated to exhibit a 4.79% CAGR till 2023.

Different types of treatment for autism covered in the market include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, oxytocin therapy, chelation therapy, applied behavioral analysis (ABA), and others. The ABA segment is anticipated to grow at a 4.82% CAGR during the forecast period.

Major drugs comprise anti-psychotics, anti-convulsants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), and stimulants. The anti-psychotics segment is sub-divided into Risperidone and Abilify (aripiprazole). The anti-psychotics segment is touted to expand at a 3.95% CAGR over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the market covers Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and the Americas. The Americas market is anticipated to retain a large share of the market due to a large number of reported cases of autism. Within this market, the North American region can generate significant revenue due to approval of various drugs such as Namenda and Latuda. The U.S. FDA has made it easier for pharmaceutical manufacturers by approving orphan drugs for clinical drugs. Recently, Balovaptan, a drug by Roche AG was approved to expedite its development. Clinical trials of the drug outlining its success in overcoming social challenges can be a turning point for a solution for autism.

The APAC market is touted to grow robustly during the forecast period, while the MEA market can exhibit a decent growth rate during the same period. Efforts by government and non-government organizations to assist in the treatment of autistic patients in the form of drugs and therapies can spur market growth. For instance, the “Ananda” program by the National Center for Autism India has been tirelessly working with the Government of India since 2017 to provide medical and financial support to families with autism.

Competition Outlook

Key market players include Eli Lilly and Company, Allergan plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis International AG, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. These players are focusing on extensive research and development to produce effective medicines to counter autism. Approvals from regulatory agencies and introduction of new drugs can play a major role in market growth.

