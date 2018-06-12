Book Microtel Inn & Suites to Make Your Holiday Trip Memorable

he splendid Niagara Falls is a tourist destination that has millions visiting every year. The water that spills over the edge of the Niagara River is undoubtedly a sight to glimpse and enjoy, which is why a large number of voyagers and locals alike are intrigued. But there are many more attractions in the city that you can explore to add great fun and excitement in your trip. Some of them are Clifton Hill, Skylon Tower, Niagara Parkway and lots more. The cherry on the cake is that the city has no dearth of good lodging facilities that you can book to stay comfortably.

If you are looking for one of the best Niagara Falls blvd hotels, then top-rated Microtel Inn & Suites would be the best option for you. The lodge is positioned in the prime location of the city and known for its generous hospitality and excellent facilities. It has different types of well-accommodating guestrooms which are well-decorated and well designed in order to render extreme comfort to the travelers. Some in-room facilities available in such rooms are flat screen television, hairdryer, coffee and tea maker and comfortable beds with proper furniture.

Other than comfortable accommodation, this grand lodging also provide many exceptional facilities like laundry, luggage hold, daily housekeeping, elevator, banquet facilities, cribs, Sunday shop and lots more to make stay of their guests all the more desirable. Being the best hotel of the city, it also gives free hot breakfast and high speed Wi-Fi facility to all its valued customers. Facility of early check-in and late check-out is also available in the hotel for the comfort of the travelers.

ATM, 24 hour reception desk, banquet, bus/truck parking, fitness center, daily housekeeping, elevator, and multilingual staff support are some other standard facilities that the hotel renders to all its customers to make their stay truly delightful. This is the non-smoking hotel best for families, especially those who are coming with their kids and elderly parents. The hotel gives easy online room booking facility and thus here you can book a room anytime and from any location in just a few clicks of a mouse. To get more details, simply visit hotel website today!

PR Contact

ADDRESS

7726 Niagara Falls Blvd

Niagara Falls,NY 14304

PHONE: (716) 283-5000

Website: – www.microtelniagarafalls.com