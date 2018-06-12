Check Out For Best Schools in Sharjah List to Offer Quality Education to your Child

Best schools surely make a difference in offering quality education to the children. This is the reason that most of the parents lookout for the best school list in Sharjah before they join their child in a school. Far Eastern Private School is one such school that has made to the best schools in Sharjah list through their quality education and environment provided to the children. The FEPS has been established in Sharjah in 2001 which is founded by Sir Ahmed Al Ansari and Madam Maria Teresa Sales Al Ansari to offer best education to the children in Sharjah. The school follows Philippine curriculum and offers enrolment to the students into pre-elementary, elementary and secondary education. The school works with a vision to help the children become globally competitive with academic excellence and also human development through their holistic education offered in the school. The school encourages the children to become intellectually mature and spiritually oriented person reaching their career goals and also become good citizens in the society. The school not only offers quality education but also molds the students to be firm on principles and resolute in their actions. The school ensures the students become a confident individual with self-belief in them and also the people around them.

The school has the best learning environment and both the teaching and the non-teaching staff work hard to inculcate the core values of the school guiding the children to inculcate values like excellence, hard work, nature loving, honesty, humility and continuous development that would be useful to shape their future successfully. The school believes in developing social upright individuals who are god fearing and academically equipped irrespective of the creed, culture, race, gender and ethnicity of the student. The school also appreciates the role of parents in the development of a child and hence ensures to make them part in many events like foundation day of the school, family day, sports festivals and other programs encouraging parents to take a role in the development of their child.

The school also has best facilities and wonderful faculty who are experienced and qualified to offer quality education to the children. One can go through the curriculum and extra-curricular activities offered by the school before taking a decision to join their children in Far Eastern Private School, Sharjah. The admissions are going on and you can download the application form online from the school website either for pre-elementary, elementary or secondary classes.

Address:

University City Road

Al Shahba

Sulaiman Traffic Signal

29047

Sharjah

United Arab Emirates