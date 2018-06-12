Global Seed Coating Materials Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 8.0% post 2023

Market Definition:

Seed coating is a process of applying coating materials such as polymers, colorants, and binders to enhance the seed performance. These seeds offer better yield and disease resistance which helps in overall crop productivity. Seed coating materials are getting popular among the seed manufacturers owing to associated benefits and also gaining acceptance among the farmers, which has resulted in elevated product demand.

Market Scenario:

Continuous research activities in the field of agriculture science has resulted in various developments in the terms of product quality and performance. Additionally, government support and technological advancement in the seed industry has enabled the farmers to choose the best practices for agricultural production. The increasing awareness about seed coating materials has not only resulted in the increased use of hybrid seed but also increase in awareness regarding the potential crop yield in the developing nations. Global coated cereals and grain seed industry are experiencing an increased demand owing to high yield, which is considered to be one of the key driving elements.

Leading seed companies are focusing more on improved seed quality, R&D for higher yield, disease free, and stress tolerant seeds. Innovations and upgrading technology have been the principles of the research wing. Through extensive research, the companies are developing seed coating materials. These high-quality seeds with extraordinary support are more efficient in comparison to the traditional seeds.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global seed coating materials market: BASF SE (Germany), Incotec Group BV (the Netherlands), Clariant International AG (Switzerland), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), Chromatech Inc. (U.S.), Keystone Aniline Corporation (U.S.), Precision Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Brett-Young Seeds Ltd. (Canada), Germains Seed Technology, Inc. (U.S.), and Croda International Plc. (U.K)

Segments:

The seed coating materials market is segmented into type, and crop type.

On the basis of type, it is segmented into polymers, colorants, binders, and others. Among all, polymers segment is dominating. The foremost reason for this growth is its wide range of use owing to their functional qualities and nutritive value. Additionally, they are also used as a seed protectant, and to enhance the seed appearance.

On the basis of crop type, it is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, pulses & oilseeds, and others. Among all, the cereals & grains segment is dominating owing to increased demand for various types of cereals & grains among the consumers to meet up their growing food demands.

Regional Analysis:

The global seed coating materials market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the seed coating materials market. This is attributed to the increasing consumption of coated seed for agricultural products. Additionally, the increasing population and demand for new and enhanced agricultural products is driving the market growth in this region.

Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in research & developments to develop products that meets up with North American regulations. Furthermore, in Asia Pacific region, India is experiencing an uplifted demand for fruit & vegetable crops owing to the growing population and demand for food products.