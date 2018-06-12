Global Situational Awareness Systems Market Sales Industry Research Report 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Situational Awareness Systems Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Situational Awareness Systems Market by product (radars, sonar, fire and flood alarm systems, and other), component (mems/gyroscopes, sensors, and other), industry (homeland security healthcare, and other), application (disaster response, environmental impact tracking, and other) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Situational Awareness Systems Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Situational Awareness Systems Market. According to report the global situational awareness systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global situational awareness systems market covers segments such as product, component, industry and application. The product segments include radars, sonar, fire and flood alarm systems, physical security information management (PSIM), chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) systems, human machine interfaces (HMI) command & control systems, radio frequency identification (RFID) and access control. On the basis of component the global situational awareness systems market is categorized into mems/gyroscopes, sensors, network video recorders, global positioning systems (GPS) and other. Furthermore, on the basis of industry the situational awareness systems market is segmented as homeland security healthcare, military & defense, industrial, construction, automotive, aviation and cybersecurity. On the basis of application the situational awareness systems market is segmented as disaster response, environmental impact tracking, robots, business intelligence, driving/connected cars, security & surveillance, natural and cultural resources and smart infrastructure management.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global situational awareness systems market such as, Microsoft Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Inc., CNL Software Ltd., Denso Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings Inc, D3 Security Management Systems, Inc., BAE Systems, Inc., and Harris Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global situational awareness systems market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of situational awareness systems market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the situational awareness systems market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the situational awareness systems market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Situational Awareness Systems Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Situational Awareness Systems Market

4. Global Situational Awareness Systems Market by Product 2018 – 2024

4.1 Radars

4.2 Sonar

4.3 Fire and flood alarm systems

4.4 Physical security information management (PSIM)

4.5 Chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) systems

4.6 Human machine interfaces (HMI),

4.7 Command & control systems

4.8 Radio frequency identification (RFID)

4.9 Access control

5. Global Situational Awareness Systems Market by Component 2018 – 2024

5.1 MEMS/gyroscopes

5.2 Sensors

5.3 Network video recorders

5.4 Global positioning systems (GPS)

5.5 Other

6. Global Situational Awareness Systems Market by Industry 2018 – 2024

6.1 Homeland security Healthcare

6.2 Military & defense

6.3 Industrial

6.4 Construction

6.5 Automotive

6.6 Aviation

6.7 Cyber security

7. Global Situational Awareness Systems Market by Application 2018 – 2024

7.1 Disaster response

7.2 Environmental impact tracking

7.3 Robots

7.4 Business intelligence

7.5 Driving/connected cars

7.6 Security & surveillance

7.7 Natural and cultural resources

7.8 Smart infrastructure management

8. Global Situational Awareness Systems Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Situational Awareness Systems Market by Product

8.1.2 North America Situational Awareness Systems Market by Component

8.1.3 North America Situational Awareness Systems Market by Industry

8.1.4 North America Situational Awareness Systems Market by Application

8.1.5 North America Situational Awareness Systems Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Situational Awareness Systems Market by Product

8.2.2 Europe Situational Awareness Systems Market by Component

8.2.3 Europe Situational Awareness Systems Market by Industry

8.2.4 Europe Situational Awareness Systems Market by Application

8.2.5 Europe Situational Awareness Systems Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Situational Awareness Systems Market by Product

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Situational Awareness Systems Market by Component

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Situational Awareness Systems Market by Industry

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Situational Awareness Systems Market by Application

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Situational Awareness Systems Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Situational Awareness Systems Market by Product

8.4.2 RoW Situational Awareness Systems Market by Component

8.4.3 RoW Situational Awareness Systems Market by Industry

8.4.4 RoW Situational Awareness Systems Market by Application

8.4.5 RoW Situational Awareness Systems Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Microsoft Corporation

9.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

9.3 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

9.4 CNL Software Ltd.

9.5 Denso Corporation

9.6 Honeywell International Inc.

9.7 L-3 Communications Holdings Inc

9.8 D3 Security Management Systems, Inc.

9.9 BAE Systems, Inc.

9.10 Harris Corporation

