Infinite Garage Doors Supplies and Repairs Garage Door Motors

[QUEENSLAND, 12/06/2018] – Infinite Garage Doors, a trusted garage door repair company in Australia, supplies and repairs an extensive range of garage door motors. They have a team of qualified and expert servicemen trained in ensuring product quality, functionality and safety.

Garage Door Motors

Infinite Garage Doors is a trustworthy partner when it comes to garage motors, repairs or replacement. As one of the leading garage door service providers in Tablelands, clients can expect nothing less than top-quality products and services.

The garage door motors that the company carries include:

• CyclonePro

The CyclonePro MT120 is a powerful garage motor system that uses a strong DC motor and adaptive technology, making sure the motor works in harmony with any domestic garage door.

• Tiltmaster

With the Tiltmaster MT100, the speed of the motor will depend on the type of door. It has built-in automatic safety reversing for maximum safety.

• SilentDrive

The SilentDrive Evo850 reduces energy usage by up to 75%. Its advanced electronic design uses less than 1 watt of electricity in standby mode, meeting high energy saving standards.

• OVERDRIVE

The OVERDRIVE Evo950 is a slow and steady speed motor that operates efficiently on many garage doors, even old ones. Its soft start and stop function ensures safe and reliable operations at all times.

Servicing Garage Door Motors

The team has certified and trained operatives who have worked with various motor brands, remote controls and most serviceable parts. Their work is defined by prompt service, great attention to detail and unparalleled precision.

About Infinite Garage Doors

Infinite Garage Doors is a family run business out of the Tablelands that supplies garage doors and motors. Apart from offering high-performance products, the company also provides repairs, re-coding and part replacements with reasonable estimates. With excellent workmanship manufacturer warranties, Infinite Garage Doors gives clients a complete peace of mind.

For more information about Infinite Garage Doors and other product/service enquiries, visit their website at https://infinitegaragedoors.com.au/.