Market Research Report on Sweden Luxury Goods Industry Survey And Research Report 2018

Description :

Luxury goods in Sweden saw more moderate growth in 2017, as the economy saw a worse performance than in the review period. Several categories were also more mature, which further constrained growth, such as luxury timepieces, which saw strong growth during the review period. The market is expected to display slower growth in the forecast period than in the review period, as several categories are projected to become more mature, whilst the Swedish central bank has forecast slower GDP growth for…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change

Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952523-luxury-goods-in-sweden

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/857981-luxury-goods-in-Sweden

Table Of Content :

Luxury Goods in Sweden Displays Moderate Growth in 2017

Stronger Growth in Specific Categories

Fragmentation, With A High Proportion of International Brands

Internet Retailing Grows, But Mainly for Affordable Luxury Brands

Uncertainty Over the Development of Luxury Goods in the Forecast Period

Market Indicator

Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016

Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Swedes’ Changing Preferences

the Rise of Internet Retailing and Increased Imports From the US

Growing Interest in Childrenswear

Competitive Landscape

Designer Apparel and Footwear Mainly Comprises Multinational and Domestic Affordable Luxury Brands

Several Luxury Retailers Open Stores Or Expand Their Presence in Sweden

Niche Is Expected To Grow in Importance

Category Data

Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016

Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Growing Consumer Awareness Drives Sales of Fine Wines/champagne and Spirits

Mixed Results Within Fine Wines and Luxury Spirits During 2017

Continued Strong Demand for Luxury Rum and Gin

Competitive Landscape

Fine Champagne Brands Lead in Sweden

Champagne Brands Display Great Variation in Sales Across the Country

Swedish Brands on the Rise

Category Data

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

http://www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)