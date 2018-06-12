Philippines Luxury Goods Market – Need for Real-time Monitoring Stimulates Growth – Analysis and Forecast 2023

Description :

Across luxury goods, there are looming threats to growth, both for 2017 and the forecast period. The economy has both been helpful and risky for the market because although it remains stable, the Philippine peso continues to depreciate, causing alarm across luxury goods which is mostly international in nature. The stable economic status of consumers is saving the market from declining as consumers continue to trade up to higher branded goods to define their positions in society. Furthermore, the…

Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table Of Content :

Luxury Goods Remains Stable Despite Current Threats To Growth

Millennials and Mid-income Consumers Boost Sales for Luxury Goods

Tight Competition Remains Factor in Highly Fragmented Landscape

Expansion of Physical and Online Retailing Boosts Total Luxury Goods Yet Challenges Individual Brands

Robust Forecast Period Could Face Threats To Growth in the Longer Term

Market Indicator

Headlines

Prospects

Online Presence of Designer Apparel and Footwear Brands Expected To Further Increase

Category Will Continue To Target Increasing and Dynamic Market of the Younger Population

Increasing Retail Space Creates Opportunities for Luxury Retailing As Consumers Seek Exclusivity

Competitive Landscape

Biggest Player Pvh Corp Takes Advantage of Current Trends

Headlines

Prospects

Government’s Action Against Smoking and Alcohol Consumption in Public Areas Will Encourage Further Home Consumption

Increasing Sophistication Includes Young Professionals Boosting Growth

Social Media Is Powerful Tool Enhancing Consumers’ Knowledge of Luxury Brands

Competitive Landscape

Moët Hennessy Philippines Targets A Younger Consumer Market

Headlines

Prospects

Further Growth Spurred by Flexible Loan Services and Increasing Incomes

Increasing Taxes for Luxury Cars Over the Forecast Period Is A Concern for Consumers

Increasing Consumer Base Through the Participation of Younger Consumers

Competitive Landscape

Affordable Luxury Brands Surge in Sales As Demand From Young Consumers Increases

Headlines

Prospects

Luxury Eyewear Is Entry Level Affordable Luxury for All Consumer Groups

Retailers Expand As Demand Soars But Brands Struggle To Compete

Increasing Discount Promotions Across Retailers Encourage Multiple Purchases

Competitive Landscape

International Players Maintain the Lead of Luxury Eyewear

