Photocatalyst Market is projected to Rise at a 11.41% CAGR Value from 2014 to 2023

A research study titled, “Photocatalyst Market by material and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.
Market Highlights:
The Photocatalyst Market was worth USD 1.35 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.56 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.41% during the forecast period. Rising water shortage inferable from quick mechanical development and exhausting freshwater resources is probably going to boost water treatment over the globe. Photocatalysts have outstanding chemical properties which improve the water treatment process, which is anticipated to drive development over the gauge time frame. Rising interest for low VOC coatings in building and construction sector is anticipated to boost the demand for photo catalysts inferable from its prevalent property including deterioration of a organic compound.
The Photocatalyst Market Is Segmented As Follows:
Global Photocatalyst Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Material (2014-2023):
Zinc Oxide
Titanium Dioxide
Others
Global Photocatalyst Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2023):
Water Purification
Self-cleaning
Air Purification
Global Photocatalyst Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2023):
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Competitive Insights:
The major players in the market are KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC, OTC Osaka Titanium technologies Co Ltd, TiPE, Toto Ltd, Cristal and JSR CORPORATION. These companies compete in terms of price and regional footprint. The competition in Japan is relatively higher in comparison to other regions due to the high concentration of the manufacturers in the region.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:
Japan ruled the market in 2016 as far as revenue representing USD 560.5 million inferable from the most elevated number of technology patents, the existence of major manufacturers, and high implementation of the technology. Furthermore, the expanding R&D exercises in the nation are foreseen to boost development over the gauge time frame. China is anticipated to develop tremendously attributable to expanding entrance of the product in the development business in the region.
