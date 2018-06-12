Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market is expected to reach USD 24.56 billion by 2026 at CAGR of 26.7 %. Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) enable the user to track items and/or receive data from the tracked items in real time. The RTLS uses tags and receivers which usually communicate by radiofrequency signals. Such tags are called RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags. RTLS systems may perform passive or active (automatic) collection of location information. Intelligent Positioning System (IPS) is a system which continuously determines the position of an object in real-time in a given physical space . Many wireless technologies are used to establish the communication between tags and readers. Most popular ones include WiFi, GPS, Infrared, Bluetooth, and active and passive RFID systems.

Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) includes following components

Tags: Small electronic units that can be attached to a wide range of subjects. Location sensors: Reading antennae that can locate the tag.

Location engine: Software that allows communication between tags and location sensors. Middleware and application software: The interface that communicates with the end-user . The units can be located at fixed points and return values from the predefined point, or can be attached to moving subjects, in which case the system can locate these.

There are different ways of locating objects, with differing accuracy of exact positioning

Presence-based location: The tag location is returned in terms of whether it is present in a certain area. For example, the cow has entered the feeding area

Location at room level: The tag location is returned in terms of whether it is in one corner of the room or another. For example whether a cow is at feeding station number 1 or 2. Location at choke points: Similar to the presence-based location, although it is possible to know by which gate the cow entered the sleeping area .

Precise location: The tag location is given an exact position in the room, comparable to GPS positioning.

The RFID technology is widely used and can be found in applications everywhere, from bus tickets to personal ID cards. It can monitor people’s movements, locate and track assets and monitor usage of these assets. It can thus improve industrial throughput, structure of facilities, customer service and response time. These are just a few areas where the system can be used. Since it is a simple and cost-effective system, it has large potential. RTLS are used to track goods. Large container terminals have RFID tags to allow their location to be monitored. The number of units in a box can be determined without opening the box if every unit has an RFID tag. This is used to track and locate goods worldwide. An already established technology combined with a large quantity of agricultural goods would have some applications in the agricultural sector.

Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market

Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market: Technology Type

• Wi-Fi Type

• Wireless Type

• Wired Type

Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market: Competitive Analysis

Report includes accurate analysis of key players with Market Value, Company profile, SWOT analysis. The Study constitutes of following key players in Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market:

• Bosch

• Denso

• Delphi

• Continental

• Magneti Marelli

• Hitachi

• Keihin

• Stanadyne

Geographical analysis of Real Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market :

• North America

• U.S.A

• Canada

• Europe

• France

• Germany

• Spain

• UK

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South East Asia

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Middle East and Africa

