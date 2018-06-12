United Kingdom Packaging Industry Industry 2018 Product Specification, Growth Drivers, Applications and Market Analysis – 2018

Description :
There was a shift towards smaller pack sizes in many areas of packaging towards the end of the review period. This was partly linked to a move towards smaller households and population ageing. However, a rise in on-the-go consumption is also encouraging this trend in packaged food and soft drinks. A shift towards more concentrated formulas in home care is also resulting in pack downsizing.
Shift Towards Smaller Sizes Driven by Many Factors
Sharing Adds Value in Packaged Food
Impending 2018 Sugar Tax Encourages Soft Drinks Downsizing
Premium Packaging Used To Attract Quality-conscious Consumers in Alcoholic Drinks
Stylish Packaging Used To Add Allure in Beauty and Personal Care
Smaller Pack Sizes in Home Care Benefit Dosing Closures
Key Trends and Developments
Premium Packaging Performing Well in Beauty and Personal Care
Occasion-driven Consumption Trends Drive Food Packaging
Home Care Pack Sizes Diminish As Formulas Become More Concentrated
Shift To Smaller Soft Drinks Packs Intensifies in Anticipation of 2018 Sugar Tax
Premium Packaging Increasingly Used for Differentiation in Alcoholic Drinks
Packaging Legislation
Uk’s Impending Exit From EU Could Impact Packaging Legislation in Forecast Period
EU Circular Economy Legislation May Still Be Introduced
Packaging (essential Requirements) Regulations 2015 Have Limited Impact
Recycling and the Environment
Environmentally-friendly Packaging Benefits From UK Innovation
Growing Interest in Deposit and Return Schemes for Glass and Plastic Bottles
Recycling Rates Fall in England for First Time
Packaging Design and Labelling
Key Ingredients Highlighted on Labels To Attract Consumers
Manufacturers Encourage Sharing Via Pack Designs and Labelling
Flexible Packaging Offers Transparency and Minimises Cost and Environmental Impact
