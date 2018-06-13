High Barrier Packaging Films Market: Shares and Strategies For Key Industry Players by 2023

High Barrier Packaging Films Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of High Barrier Packaging Films Market by technology(ORMOCER, sustainable barrier coatings), materials (BOPP & CPP, BOPET, BOPA, polyvinyl chloride, metalized films), products (bags and pouches, tray lidding film, forming webs, wrapping film), applications(fresh food, retort convenience food, snack foods) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the High Barrier Packaging Films Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market are American Pouch, Sealed Air, BERNHARDT Packaging and Process, ClearBags, Flair Flexible, Packaging, HPM Global, Krehalon UK, Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging, Prairie State Group, Shako Flexipack and The Vacuum Pouch Co. According to the report the global high barrier packaging films market is projected to reach USD 13.79 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 4.6 % to 5.4 % from 2017 to 2023.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/96

The Rising Demand for Convenience and Packaged Foods, Especially in Developing Countries, is one of the Primary Factors Driving the Growth of this Market

The report identified that the global high barrier packaging films market is driven by factors such as, growing demand for fresh meat packaging, growing demand for ready-to-eat meals and easy-to-handle and convenient packaging. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include high cost of development and complexity in development procedure. The increasing adoption of high barrier ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) films and the rise in standard of living of working individuals across the globeare likely to stimulate market growth and provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. Constant innovation and un-regularized markets in most countries are some of the challenges for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

Global high barrier packaging films market is segmented based on technology, materials, products and applications. Technologies covered in this report are polymer nanocomposites, multi-layer film, ORMOCER, sustainable barrier coatings, melamine-based barrier coatings, besela barrier film and others. Based on materials, the report covers biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) and cast polypropylene (CPP), biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET), biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA), low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), metalized films, transparent high barrier films, ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyacrylonitrile (PAN), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), cyclic olefin copolymer (COC), high barrier coatings, organic liquid coatings, polyvinyidene chloride (PVdC), polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), inorganic vapour deposition high barrier coatings, silicon oxide (SiOx), and aluminium oxide (AlOx). Based on Products, the report covers bags and pouches, stand-up pouches, tray lidding film, forming webs, wrapping film and blister pack base webs and based on applications the report covers fresh food, retort convenience food, dried food, processed chilled food, snack foods and confectionery, cheese, baked goods, drinks, pharmaceutical and medical, personal care and cosmetics.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request_discount/96

Europe is the Key Consumer of High Barrier Packaging Films inthe Global Market both in Demand and Production

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 29.4% share in the global market. North America emerged as the second largest shareholder of the global market followed by Asia-Pacific. Markets in Europe and Asia Pacific are highly regulated and are likely to create a substantial demand for high barrier packaging films. Furthermore North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Ltd., Bemis Company, Inc., American Pouch, Sealed Air, BERNHARDT Packaging and Process, ClearBags, Flair Flexible, Packaging, HPM Global, Krehalon UK, Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging, Prairie State Group, Shako Flexipack and The Vacuum Pouch Co.