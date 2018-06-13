Key Insights of Future Prospects of Wireless Display Market During 2017 – 2027

Global Wireless Display Market: Introduction

Rising disposable incomes being the major contributor to fast changing lifestyle of population across the globe are the primary factors contributing to rise in wireless display market. As a result, the market is anticipated to witness healthy growth rates in near future. Wireless display technology gives the ability to consumers to stream videos, music, movies and other media on large screens by connecting it wirelessly to their compatible devices. With significant amount of ongoing research and development the technology now supports much better resolution and 4K content. These improvements in technology can be anticipated to fuel the adoption of wireless displays which in turn results in heavy growth rates in near future.

Global Wireless Display Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing penetration of smartphones, tablets and smart TVs with rising inclination of population towards on-demand entertainment are the primary factors contributing to rise in wireless display devices market. Furthermore, the rise in OTT-content providers offer an increased content to consumers with some wireless display device vendors offering 4K resolution on big screens for entertainment purposes. Also, these devices give the consumers ability to entertain themselves with videos on big screens with simultaneously working on their laptops to finish their important task. These advancements thus incline consumers towards wireless displays leading to an increased adoption in the market.

Also, Wireless displays are today highly preferred in commercial areas owing to numerous benefits provided by the deployment of wireless displays such as ease of setup and cost effectiveness. As these factors help firms in increasing the productivity with long term cost savings, wireless displays can be anticipated to witness healthy market growth in near future.

However, budget constraints, high manufacturing costs and technical complexities are the primary reasons that can thwart the growth of Wireless Display market. Also, the lack of infrastructure leading to connectivity issues can hinder the market growth in underdeveloped regions such as MEA and Latin America.

Global Wireless Display Market: Segmentation

Global Wireless Display market is segmented on the basis of offering type, application and region.

On the basis of offering type, the global Wireless Display market can be segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of application, the global Wireless Display market can be segmented into consumer and commercial. The commercial segment can be further segmented as corporate, educational, government, healthcare and others.

Global Wireless Display Market: Competition Landscape

The key vendors in the global Wireless Display market are Google, Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft, Roku, Inc., Lattice Semiconductor, NETGEAR, Cavium, Actiontec Electronics, Inc. and Belkin International, Inc.

Key Development

In February 2016, Microsoft launched a second generation of its wireless display adapters. The updated adapter offers improved performance with compact size and reduced latency.

Global Wireless Display Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global Wireless Display market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

The North America is the largest contributor to Wireless Display market owing to high use of internet in the region with a high focus on innovations obtained from Research and Development (R&D). Asia Pacific is however anticipated to witness highest CAGR owing to increasing number of OTT-content providers. North America, followed by Europe, is the second largest contributor to the market and is expected to witness moderate CAGR in near future.

