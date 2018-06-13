Niveditha Praveen publishes a romantic novel ‘Life Is Too Short’ with Notion Press

Mumbai, 13th June: Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company, has published Niveditha Praveen’s book Life Is Too Short. The book narrates a refreshing love story, with a compelling message, to the readers.

In the journey of life, many unfortunate incidents happen. Certain incidents are so scary that even people want to forget them, they cannot. Those incidents keep haunting people forever and become a threat to the present and future life. Amy, the protagonist, faces similar circumstances.

21-year-old Amy meets Ajay at a wedding, and their friendship soon turns into a passionate relationship. Amy is extremely happy with Ajay and feels he is the perfect man for her. Ajay is also very loyal, caring and affectionate towards her. But there are certain dark pages of her life which she never wants to share with anyone. On the most important day of her life, a stranger shoots her, upfront, in front of a massive crowd, and absconds, which leaves the entire story suspended in the air.

The gripping narration of the storyline reveals the reason for her fear—is it something to do with her stomach-churning experience in the past or something else? Will she be able to survive her battle of life and find the happiness she desires? The answers will surely shock the readers.

The book is currently out now and available on Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce stores.

Niveditha Praveen was born in South India. She is an ex-employee of Infosys and currently the director of InBetween, a database publishing Software Company that has a global presence. Besides being a director, Niveditha is the mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old son. She has started her parallel career in writing, which has been her passion from the time she started writing her diary at the age of twelve.

Niveditha Praveen resides in Goa with her family. Her personal interests are blogging, sketching, listening to breakbeat music and self-learning new technologies.

She is agnostic and tries to find the reasons behind myths that have survived through the centuries. She believes in breaking the psychological hindrances that limit a human mind and make it weak.

Life is too short is her first independently published book. When asked about the plot to the author, she revealed that some pages of this book are based on real-life experiences and the readers could guess them after reading it. The creation is a romance fiction, through which, she wants to convey her message to a bigger audience of both genders.