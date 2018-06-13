Packaging Machinery Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2023

Packaging Machinery Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Packaging Machinery Market by type (filling machines, FFS (form, fill & seal) machines, cartooning machines, palletizing machines, labeling machines, wrapping machines, cleaning & sterilizing machines), end-user (food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemicals, cosmetics) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Packaging Machinery Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Packaging Machinery Market are Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc., Bosch Packaging Machinery, Bradman Lake Group, CKD Group, Coesia SpA, Fuji Machinery Company, and Harland Machine Systems Ltd.According to the report the global packaging machinery market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Growing Demand for Packaging Machinery from Various End-Use Industries, Rising Demand of Consumer Goods, and Increased Adoption of Automated Packaging Machines across the Globe

The report identified that the packaging machinery market is driven by factors such as, growing demand for packaging machinery from various end-use industries, rising demand of consumer goods, and increased adoption of automated packaging machines across the globe. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include issues related to safety and hygiene of machine parts, focus on energy-efficient packaging machinery, and huge initial capital investment. Increasing sales of consumables and emergence of food and beverages industry in the Asia Pacific provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies.

High Demand from Countries Such As Japan, India and China Enhance the Growth of the Asia-Pacific Packaging Machinery Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.Asia Pacific is the key consumer of the packaging machinery products in the global market. As of 2016, this region accounted for about 38% share in the global market. Europe along with North America accounted for over 55% share in the global market. Moreover, emerging economies across APAC region expected to be a factor for growth during forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the packaging machinery market on the basis of type, end-user and region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD). The market segments, by type include filling machines, FFS (form, fill and seal) machines, cartooning machines, palletizing machines, labeling machines, wrapping machines and cleaning & sterilizing machines. The market segments by end-user include food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemicals, cosmetics and others (electronics, industrial).

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Adelphi Packaging Machinery, Aetna Group, B&H Labelling Systems, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc., Bosch Packaging Machinery, Bradman Lake Group, CKD Group, Coesia SpA, Fuji Machinery Company, and Harland Machine Systems Ltd.