Packaging Robot Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2023

Packaging Robot Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Packaging Robot Market by application (picking, packing, palletizing), gripper type (claw, clamp, vacuum), end-use industries (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, tracking & logistics, industrial packaging, chemicals, electronics devices) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Packaging Robot Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Packaging Robot Market are Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa America Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH), Brenton Engineering, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Remtec Automation LLC. According to the report the global packaging robot market is projected to reach USD 4.97 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 13.8% to 14.1% from 2017 to 2023. The global packaging robot market was worth USD 1.54 billion in 2015.

Growth of the Global Robotic Industry and Continuous Growth in E-Commerce and Retail Sector in the Asia Pacific Provide Opportunity for Major Players in the Emerging and Developing Economies

The report identified that the packaging robot market is driven by factors such as, growing demand for packaging robot from various end use industries, high accuracy, and superior efficiency of packaging robots. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include lack of skilled labour, huge initial capital investment. Improving the awareness about robot packaging for products among general public in non-developed markets is a challenge for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the Key Consumer of the Packaging Robots Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.As of 2015, this region accounted for about 32% share in the global market. Europe accounted for 28% of the global share followed by North America at 27%. High demand from countries such as Japan, India and China enhance the growth of the Asia-pacific packaging robots market. Moreover, emerging economies across APAC region expected to be a factor for growth during forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the packaging robot market on the basis of application, gripper type, end-use industries and region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons). The market segments, by application include picking, packing and palletizing. The market segments by gripper type claw, clamp, vacuum, and other. The market segments, by end-use industries include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, tracking and logistics, industrial packaging, chemicals, electronics devices and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include ABB Limited, Krones AG, Fanuc Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa America Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH), Brenton Engineering, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Remtec Automation LLC.