CCD Wheel Aligners Market will reach at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2026

Long suspension life, reduced wear and tear and reduced maintenance expenses are main aspects the owner of the vehicle focuses upon. This has revised the maintenance schedule of the vehicle, wheel alignment being one of the major tasks. Use of advanced wheel alignment machines has risen with increasing awareness regarding proper alignment of the vehicle and the negative impacts of improper alignment.

Vehicle manufacturers have advised the owners of the vehicle to schedule wheel alignment check twice a year, depending upon the frequency of driving. For heavy vehicles, it becomes vital to maintain wheel alignment almost thrice a year owing to heavy workload. Modern wheel aligners, such as CCD wheel aligners, carry out alignment procedure with higher accuracy and in reduced time. This has pushed the adoption of CCD wheel aligners across garages and auto manufacturing units at a significant scale.

CCD wheel aligners offer a complete 360 degree appraisal of standard undercarriage and alignment values. Moreover, they are suitable for any vehicle type, from passenger cars to heavy vehicles. As per Fact.MR, the production of CCD wheel aligners is expected to reach more than 774 thousand units across the globe by the end of the assessment period. With respect to volume, CCD wheel aligner production is expected to grow at 4.2% during the period of forecast, 2017-2026.

Europe to Remain a Dominant Region with High Use of 6-Camera CCD Wheel Aligners

CCD wheel aligners have gained moderate traction since past years. Penetration of CCD wheel alignment equipment in Europe and APEJ (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan) has been high as compared to other regions. The sale of CCD wheel aligners in Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate and is poised to touch US$ 1.2 Bn by end of the year of assessment, making Europe to stay in lead. However, APEJ is anticipated to reflect higher production of CCD wheel aligners due to increasing number of manufacturers tapping the region coupled with APEJ’s high business potential. European and Asian countries have witnessed increasing use of 6 camera CCD wheel aligners owing to high accuracy and less operational time. As compared to 8 camera CCD wheel aligners, 6 camera wheel aligners are low priced and widely accepted technology and their adoption rate is poised to grow at 5.0% generating high revenues in the coming years.

High Cost and Lack of Skilled Labor to Pose Challenges for the Market

With increasing use of and incorporation of novel technologies, the cost associated with the manufacturing of CCD wheel aligners has increased. This has impacted the use of CCD wheel aligners among small garages, and small scale auto manufacturers. Most of these end users rely on conventional aligners to carry out wheel alignment. In addition, lack of skilled labor to operate CCD wheel alignment machines is another hurdle hindering the sales of CCD wheel aligners. This problem persists among emerging regions than developed economies. However, manufacturers of CCD wheel alignment machines have started promoting their product as cost efficient, with less maintenance and have positioned their products as one-time investment equipment. This is expected to change the mentality of garage owners to opt for CCD wheel aligners and increase their businesses by catering to the heavy vehicle segment.

