Cloud Analytics Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2023

Market Highlights:

Cloud analytics is any form of data analytics carried out with the association of cloud service provider. It’s generally performed on a private or public basis. Cloud analytics is mainly Software as a service solution which is priced as subscription or pay per usage. The factors that drive the market for cloud analytics is that it allows the organizations to unite the data from any sources, across any of the channels for communication on a bigger scale. Cloud is cost effective because the collection of data from social networks, internal applications, and devices without cloud would be highly costly for many of the organizations. The cloud analytics market is segmented on the basis of Organization type, Deployment, Pricing Model, Solution, End User and region.

Major Key Players

SAP SE (Germany),

Oracle corporation (U.S.),

Microsoft corporation (U.S.),

IBM corporation (US),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.),

SAS Institute Inc (U.S.),

Google Inc (U.S.),

Teradata corporation (U.S.),

Informatica (U.S.),

Microstrategy Inc (U.S.),

Salesforce Inc (U.S) and Tibco software Inc (U.S.) and many other emerging players in the analytics, big data and cloud

The Cloud Analytics market is expected to reach approximately USD 26 billion by the end of 2023 with approximately 18% CAGR during the forecasted period from 2017 – 2023.

Segmentation

The cloud analytics market is segmented on the basis of Organization type, Deployment, Pricing Model, Solution, End User and region. On the basis of organization type, the segmentation is divided into SME’s and large organization, out of which large organizations are more likely to implement the cloud analytics services for their organization. This is due to the ability of cloud to accommodate data from any source from any channels. This helps the organization to monitor and retrieve any useful information anytime any place. On the basis of Deployment of cloud, the segmentation is divided into Private cloud, Public Cloud and Hybrid cloud.

The segmentation by solutions is further bifurcated as Cloud Business Intelligence (BI), Enterprise Performance management (EPM), Data Warehousing Solutions (DWS), Risk & Compliance and Analytics Solutions. The analytics solutions is further segmented into predictive analytics, machine analytics, web analytics, speech analytics, text analytics and video analytics. Most of the organizations prefer the cloud BI analytics and prefer public cloud as the deployment platform.

Regional Analysis

The cloud analytics market has its wings spread in North American region and continues to expand through the forecasted period. Also, Asia pacific follows the lead because of the reason for rise in the technological advancements in countries like China, Japan and India. The market for Cloud analytics is segmented under North America, APAC, Europe and Rest of the world. Due to innovative technologies and early adoption of the cloud, North America enjoys the leading position and will continue to increase the market growth with most of the software based company concentration in North America. Another factor that adds to the growth of market in North America is the shifting of organizations services towards cloud, big data, real time analytics and data warehousing solutions.

The competitive landscape of the Cloud Analytics Market is formed by some major players and many of the new entrants. The leaders constantly keep innovating for the new technology and investing in research and development for the cost effective portfolio. The cloud analytics market has driven many end users like consumer electronics, banking, retailing, media, education, government and healthcare.

Intended Audience