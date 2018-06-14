Egg Powder Market Report by Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Business Opportunity Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Egg powder is produced from raw eggs by dehydrating or spray drying methods. Spray drying is a method to produce a dry powder egg by treating it with hot gas rapidly. Dehydration is done by removing water content from the raw eggs at a high temperature and is also ensured that any of the components is not lost. This process helps to provide a longer shelf life for the product.

Increasing demand for egg powder from the bakery & confectionery, nutraceuticals, and functional foods & beverages industry for high shelf-life of the products has surged the growth of the egg powder market in this region. Egg powder is prepared from raw eggs by dehydration and spray dry method. Egg powder is high in vitamins and minerals for which it is used in various industries. The Asia Pacific egg powder market is expected to keep growing over the forecast period due to rising consumption and increasing awareness regarding egg powder in this region. Major players are focusing on R&D for expanding their product range.

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the egg powder market and is expected to have a substantial growth over the forecast period 2017-2023. India, China, and Australia are the major contributors to the egg powder market. Growing health awareness and increasing consumption of functional food & beverage products is driving the growth of the market. The high growth rate in the emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries offers ample opportunities for expansion to the key players.

Additionally, continuous R&D followed by technological advancements is anticipated to be an opportunity for the growth of egg powder market in this region. However, the rise in the number of consumers with egg intolerance, and high processing cost may hamper the market growth in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, all these factors are expected to lead the growth of the Asia Pacific egg powder market at a CAGR of 4.7% during the review period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major egg powder players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Adriaan Goede BV (the Netherlands)

Ovostar Union N.V. (the Netherlands)

Rose Acre Farms, Inc. (U.S.)

Bouwhuis Enthoven BV (the Netherlands)

Eierhandel Wulro B.V. (the Netherlands)

Henningsen Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Interovo Egg Group BV (the Netherlands)

Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.)

Oskaloosa Food Products Corp. (U.S.) and

Farm Pride Foods Limited (Australia)

Key Findings:

The European region is dominating the global egg powder market

Egg powder have a massive opportunity in the functional foods & beverages industry

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the egg powder market. India and China have a huge potential and likely to continue over the review period of 2017-2023

Segments:

The global egg powder market is segmented into type and application.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into egg albumen powder, egg yolk powder, whole egg powder, and others. Among all, the whole egg powder segment is dominating the market followed by egg yolk powder. Use of whole egg powder as an alternative to raw egg in the bakery industry is driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into bakery & confectionery, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, functional foods, functional beverages, and others. Among all, the bakery & confectionery segment is dominating the market owing to high application of egg powder in bakery and confectionery products. However, sports nutrition segment is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period.