G-Net 3D Offers Award-Winning 3D Visualisation Services to Architects in the UK and Middle East

[MAHON, 14/6/2018] – G-Net 3D, a studio that specialises in 3D rendering and animation, provides award-winning 3D visualisation services to architects and other clients from related industries. G-Net has offices in the UK and extends their services in the Middle East and to other parts of the world.

Transforming Plans into 3D Realities

G-Net 3D works with architects, engineers, local authorities and property developers to transform plans into sketches to be rendered into 3D visualisation. The company has a team of qualified 3D artists and visualisation experts that have worked with some leading construction and architectural firms in the UK, USA, Middle East and Africa.

G-Net 3D’s Architectural Visualisation Process

G-Net 3D’s visualisation process for architectural plans consists of their expertise in 3D modelling, lighting and shadowing, texturing and 3D rendering.

The company’s attention to detail in computer-generated imagery (CGI) not only focuses on the building itself but also provides clients with a clear impression of the neighbourhood. The finished product will include cars, green spaces, people and even photorealistic images of potential developments in the surrounding area.

Interiors of the structure will be treated with the same level of skill by adding realistic graphic elements like textures and colours to walls, ceilings, doors and other essential features. The modelling for the furniture may even be customised to match the overall mood and style of the planned building.

About G-Net 3D

With over 15 years of experience in providing photorealistic 3D visualisations, G-Net 3D has become a trusted studio by architecture and building firms based in various parts of the world. The company is home to a wide range of professionals who provide cutting-edge solutions to property development, fundraising, property selling and designs for marketing materials and sales presentations. G-Net 3D’s roster of local and international clients includes Coca-Cola, Kingspan Group and Smartglass International.

Learn more about the company and their range of services by visiting https://www.gnet.ie.