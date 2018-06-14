German Innovation Award 2018 for ProCall Enterprise Software from estos

Starnberg, 14/6/2018

The Starnberg company estos has been awarded the German Innovation Award 2018 by the German Design Council: The presence management system from the ProCall Enterprise software wins the coveted innovation award in the “Information Technologies” category. The prize, which was awarded for the first time this year, pays tribute to products and solutions across all sectors which are distinguished for being user-focused and adding value compared to previous solutions. The presence management system from estos offers users unprecedented transparency regarding the accessibility of their colleagues: Through a software interface on the PC screen, the current presence of a person is displayed: present, busy, in an appointment or in a telephone conversation. At the click of a mouse, the user can contact the respective person either by phone, chat or e-mail. “A typical scenario for the meaningful use of a presence management system, for example, looks like this: ProCall Enterprise uses Calendar View to display that a particular person is occupied by a two-hour appointment. This makes it clear when they available to be contacted again. At the same time, the communication channels of chat or e-mail will still be available, which can also be accessed from the meeting,” explains Christoph Lösch, Managing Director at estos. “Unnecessary attempts to contact someone are a thing of the past.”

The German Innovation Award can only be won by companies nominated by a committee of experts and scouts from the German Design Council. The German Design Council is an independent and internationally active institution to encourage companies” competitiveness. Since 1953, its competitions have been honoring design, brand and innovation achievements of international standing. The award is sponsored by German industry. The organization currently has more than 300 domestic and foreign companies as foundation members – employing more than three million people. A jury consisting of independent, interdisciplinary experts from industry, science, different institutions and the financial sector, assesses the submissions according to the criteria of innovation, user benefit and cost-effectiveness.

“The award ceremony in the German Museum of Technology in Berlin was something special for us, because all of the other companies” innovations were really outstanding,” continues Christoph Lösch. “To find ourselves in this prestigious circle makes us extremely proud.” In total, more than 250 invited guests from business, politics and the media took part in the ceremonial gala.

More information about estos”s presence management system can be found at https://www.estos.com/praesenzmanagement/?utm_campaign=ex_she_prgateway_kw24_bezhalt&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=prgateway , more information on the German Design Council can be found at https://www.german-design-council.de/en/about//?utm_campaign=ex_she_prgateway_kw24_bezhalt&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=prgateway