Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market to reach a market size of $9.3 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market, published by KBV research, the Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market size is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Virtual Deployment, Setup, Configuration & Change Management Services Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Network Traffic Management, Bandwidth Management & Optimization Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Virtual Assistance & Support Market.
The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Hosted PBX Market by Organization Size in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The IT & Telecom market holds the largest market share in Global Hosted PBX Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,466.2 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.8 % during the forecast period. The BFSI market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $1,093.5 million by 2023.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/hosted-private-branch-exchange-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., 8×8, Inc., BT Group, Avaya, MegaPath, CenturyLINK Technology Solutions, Mitel Networks, Verizon Communications, Inc. (XO Communication), and TPX Communications.
Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Services
Virtual Deployment, Setup, Configuration & Change Management
Network Traffic Management, Bandwidth Management & Optimization
Virtual Assistance & Support
Online Charging Services & Compliance Management Services
Protocol Management Services
Others
Solution
By Organization Size
Small & Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
By Vertical
IT & Telecom
Government
BFSI
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Education
Others
By Geography
North America Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
US Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Canada Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Mexico Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Rest of Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Europe Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Germany Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
UK Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
France Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Russia Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Spain Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Italy Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Rest of Europe Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Asia Pacific Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
China Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Japan Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
India Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
South Korea Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Singapore Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Malaysia Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
LAMEA Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Brazil Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Argentina Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
UAE Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Saudi Arabia Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
South Africa Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Nigeria Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Rest of LAMEA Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Companies Profiled
AT&T, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
8×8, Inc.
BT Group
Avaya
MegaPath
CenturyLINK Technology Solutions
Mitel Networks
Verizon Communications, Inc. (XO Communication)
TPX Communications
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market (2017-2023)
Europe Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market (2017-2023)