Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market to reach a market size of $9.3 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market, published by KBV research, the Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market size is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 14.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Virtual Deployment, Setup, Configuration & Change Management Services Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 16.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.3% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Network Traffic Management, Bandwidth Management & Optimization Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Virtual Assistance & Support Market.

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Hosted PBX Market by Organization Size in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The IT & Telecom market holds the largest market share in Global Hosted PBX Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $2,466.2 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.8 % during the forecast period. The BFSI market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would garner market size of $1,093.5 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., 8×8, Inc., BT Group, Avaya, MegaPath, CenturyLINK Technology Solutions, Mitel Networks, Verizon Communications, Inc. (XO Communication), and TPX Communications.

Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Services

Virtual Deployment, Setup, Configuration & Change Management

Network Traffic Management, Bandwidth Management & Optimization

Virtual Assistance & Support

Online Charging Services & Compliance Management Services

Protocol Management Services

Others

Solution

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

IT & Telecom

Government

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Education

Others

By Geography

North America Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

US Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Canada Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Mexico Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Rest of Global Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Europe Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Germany Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

UK Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

France Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Russia Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Spain Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Italy Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Rest of Europe Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Asia Pacific Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

China Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Japan Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

India Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

South Korea Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Singapore Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Malaysia Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

LAMEA Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Brazil Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Argentina Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

UAE Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Saudi Arabia Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

South Africa Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Nigeria Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Rest of LAMEA Hosted Private Branch Exchange Market

Companies Profiled

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

8×8, Inc.

BT Group

Avaya

MegaPath

CenturyLINK Technology Solutions

Mitel Networks

Verizon Communications, Inc. (XO Communication)

TPX Communications

